A$AP Rocky Literally Jumped Through A Met Gala Crowd — And We're All Still Confused

Fans caught A$AP Rocky jumping over a barrier outside the Met Gala on Monday. Mike Coppola via Getty Images

The Met Gala is never short of dramatic entrances, but A$AP Rocky might have taken the cake ahead of Monday’s event.

The rapper caused quite a ruckus on social media after he was filmed jumping over a barricade near the gala … all while using a woman’s face as a launch pad.

In a clip that’s been making the rounds on Twitter, the “Fashion Killa” artist appears to be in a rush, barging through a crowd of people outside New York City’s Carlyle Hotel, then pushing off a woman’s face with his hand to get onto the other side of the barricade.

Fans quickly shared a heap of concerns on Twitter over the stunt.

what was in asap rocky’s mind when entering the met gala like that 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/ZXgEGiHHbK — les (jk’s gf) (@thvdte) May 1, 2023

So does anyone know why ASAP Rocky had to do this? #MetGala pic.twitter.com/cKVttaCfAY — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) May 1, 2023

Bruh Asap Rocky came out like a WWE wrestler pic.twitter.com/vXk4U4Pshx — Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) May 1, 2023

no zoom. asap rocky was just this mf close to me???? HE RAN THROUGH US #MetGala2023 #MetGala pic.twitter.com/H1WAUJgCGX — skye! (@pinkvirgoh) May 1, 2023

asap rocky really just jumped through the crowd. they went from scared to excited so fast. 😭pic.twitter.com/icw9I5mF1X — songs that changed history (@iconiksongs) May 2, 2023

ASAP ROCKY WTF ARE U DOING ? IM SOOO CONFUSED pic.twitter.com/bGRkMb4nZU — Cindy ✨ is seeing Yoongi (@HobilovesCindy) May 1, 2023

The Harlem rapper is reportedly expected to make a joint appearance at the Met Gala with his girlfriend, Rihanna.

Last May, A$AP Rocky welcomed his first child with the “Umbrella” singer. Just months later, Rihanna shared that the pair are expecting a second child during her viral Super Bowl Halftime performance.

