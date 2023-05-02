What's Hot

Twitter Users Slam CNN For Scheduling Donald Trump 'Town Hall' Meeting

Doja Cat May Have Gone To Great Lengths To Hide Her Met Gala Outfit

Karlie Kloss' Pregnancy Reveal Was One Of The Met's Chicest Moments

'Multiple Fatalities' On Illinois Highway Following Rough Windstorms

Minnesota Lawmaker Casts Vote Shirtless And In Bed

The Supreme Court Is Doing Whatever It Wants. Will Democrats Ever Investigate?

Princess Charlotte Shows Off The Biggest Grin In Birthday Photo Taken By Kate Middleton

Judge Denies Trump’s Motion For Mistrial In E. Jean Carroll Lawsuit

CNN Says Trump To Appear In New Hampshire Town Hall

Washington Gov. Won't Seek 4th Term

A Gritty French Movie Is The Top Film On Netflix Right Now

Boston Bruins Announcer Jack Edwards Compares Playoff Loss To Famous Tragedy

EntertainmentMet Galaasap rocky

A$AP Rocky Literally Jumped Through A Met Gala Crowd — And We're All Still Confused

A video shows the rapper jumping over a barricade to get into a hotel near the event … all while using a woman’s face as a launch pad.
Jazmin Tolliver

Trends Reporter, HuffPost

Fans caught A$AP Rocky jumping over a barrier outside the Met Gala on Monday.
Fans caught A$AP Rocky jumping over a barrier outside the Met Gala on Monday.
Mike Coppola via Getty Images

The Met Gala is never short of dramatic entrances, but A$AP Rocky might have taken the cake ahead of Monday’s event.

The rapper caused quite a ruckus on social media after he was filmed jumping over a barricade near the gala … all while using a woman’s face as a launch pad.

In a clip that’s been making the rounds on Twitter, the “Fashion Killa” artist appears to be in a rush, barging through a crowd of people outside New York City’s Carlyle Hotel, then pushing off a woman’s face with his hand to get onto the other side of the barricade.

Fans quickly shared a heap of concerns on Twitter over the stunt.

The Harlem rapper is reportedly expected to make a joint appearance at the Met Gala with his girlfriend, Rihanna.

Last May, A$AP Rocky welcomed his first child with the “Umbrella” singer. Just months later, Rihanna shared that the pair are expecting a second child during her viral Super Bowl Halftime performance.

Though the Grammy-winning singer skipped last year’s Met Gala, the love birds made an appearance at the 2021 event, arriving fashionably late in viral coordinating comforter looks.

Go To Homepage
Jazmin Tolliver - Trends Reporter, HuffPost

Trends Reporter, HuffPost

Popular in the Community