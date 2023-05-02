A$AP Rocky Literally Jumped Through A Met Gala Crowd — And We're All Still Confused

The Met Gala is never short of dramatic entrances, but A$AP Rocky might have taken the cake ahead of Monday’s event.
The rapper caused quite a ruckus on social media after he was filmed jumping over a barricade near the gala … all while using a woman’s face as a launch pad.
In a clip that’s been making the rounds on Twitter, the “Fashion Killa” artist appears to be in a rush, barging through a crowd of people outside New York City’s Carlyle Hotel, then pushing off a woman’s face with his hand to get onto the other side of the barricade.
Fans quickly shared a heap of concerns on Twitter over the stunt.
The Harlem rapper is reportedly expected to make a joint appearance at the Met Gala with his girlfriend, Rihanna.
Last May, A$AP Rocky welcomed his first child with the “Umbrella” singer. Just months later, Rihanna shared that the pair are expecting a second child during her viral Super Bowl Halftime performance.
Though the Grammy-winning singer skipped last year’s Met Gala, the love birds made an appearance at the 2021 event, arriving fashionably late in viral coordinating comforter looks.