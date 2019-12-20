A$AP Rocky Addresses Sex Tape Rumors And Ariana Grande Weighs In

Rapper A$AP Rocky has spoken out about his alleged sex tape.

Rocky, born Rakim Athelaston Mayers, tweeted a joke about being his penis’ defense attorney after a now-deleted video on the website Pornhub featured someone resembling him.

MY PENIS AND I WOKE UP 2 THE ALARMING DISTURBANCE OF A VIDEO CLIP 2DAY .AS HIS DEFENSE ATTORNEY WE’RE PREPARED 2 DENY ANY SLOW STROKES OR LACK OF KILLIN THE PUSSY .A LONG LIST OF SATISFIED WOMEN CAN ATTEST TOO. BUT THE REAL PUNCHLINE IS SEEING PPL WHO NEVER FUCKED HIM RATE HIM 😮 — LORD FLACKO JODYE II (@asvpxrocky) December 19, 2019

Rocky, who figured in President Donald Trump’s impeachment inquiry in Congress last month, neither confirmed nor denied that he’s the person in the clip. But his tweet followed comments from people who criticized the, uh, action shown in the video.

The face of the man in the tape isn’t visible, but fans noted his tattoos resembled the rapper’s, including a large “ASAP LIFE” inked on the stomach. Rocky’s rep didn’t immediately answer HuffPost’s request for further comment.

Not long after Rocky claimed “a long list of satisfied women” in his defense, superstar Ariana Grande threw in her two cents on Twitter.

Grande claimed her friend Courtney Chipolone saw the sex tape and thought it “looks just fine!”

my friend courtney says it looks just fine ! (@ courtneychipolone on ig) https://t.co/CUUXSBjTO5 — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) December 20, 2019

Some fans called Grande’s defense of the rapper the best “wingwoman” move. Others expressed shock and awe.

The sex tape controversy follows Rocky’s arrest over the summer in Sweden. He and two members of his entourage were found guilty of assault in August following a high-profile case in which President Donald Trump tried to personally secure his release.

European Union Ambassador Gordon Sondland, a key witness in the House impeachment inquiry, testified how he remembered his phone call with Trump the day after the president’s infamous call with the Ukrainian leader: “What triggered my memory was someone’s reference to A$AP Rocky, which was I believe the primary purpose of the phone call.”