This Limited Edition Beauty Box Features All Asian-Owned Brands

Asian-founded brands Cocokind, Glow Recipe, Mount Lai and more have created a box of their (discounted!) best sellers.

The limited-edition, eight-piece<a href="https://shareasale.com/r.cfm?b=999&u=2986930&m=93043&afftrack=AAPIbeautykit-griffinwynne-051322-627e61c0e4b016d742faddb0&urllink=www.cocokind.com%2Fproducts%2Faapi-beauty-box" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name=" AAPI Bestseller Beauty Collection" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="627e61c0e4b016d742faddb0" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://shareasale.com/r.cfm?b=999&u=2986930&m=93043&afftrack=AAPIbeautykit-griffinwynne-051322-627e61c0e4b016d742faddb0&urllink=www.cocokind.com%2Fproducts%2Faapi-beauty-box" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0"> AAPI Bestseller Beauty Collection</a> box features <a href="https://shareasale.com/r.cfm?b=999&u=2986930&m=93043&afftrack=AAPIbeautykit-griffinwynne-051322-627e61c0e4b016d742faddb0&urllink=www.cocokind.com%2F" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Cocokind" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="627e61c0e4b016d742faddb0" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://shareasale.com/r.cfm?b=999&u=2986930&m=93043&afftrack=AAPIbeautykit-griffinwynne-051322-627e61c0e4b016d742faddb0&urllink=www.cocokind.com%2F" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">Cocokind</a>, <a href="https://fableandmane.com/" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Fable &#x26; Mane" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="627e61c0e4b016d742faddb0" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://fableandmane.com/" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">Fable & Mane</a>, <a href="https://shareasale.com/r.cfm?b=999&u=2986930&m=75102&afftrack=AAPIbeautykit-griffinwynne-051322-627e61c0e4b016d742faddb0&urllink=www.glowrecipe.com%2F" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Glow Recipe" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="627e61c0e4b016d742faddb0" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://shareasale.com/r.cfm?b=999&u=2986930&m=75102&afftrack=AAPIbeautykit-griffinwynne-051322-627e61c0e4b016d742faddb0&urllink=www.glowrecipe.com%2F" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="3">Glow Recipe</a>, <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=AAPIbeautykit-griffinwynne-051322-627e61c0e4b016d742faddb0&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.herocosmetics.us%2F" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Hero Cosmetics" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="627e61c0e4b016d742faddb0" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=AAPIbeautykit-griffinwynne-051322-627e61c0e4b016d742faddb0&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.herocosmetics.us%2F" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="4">Hero Cosmetics</a>, <a href="https://www.huffpost.com/JINsoon" target="_blank" class=" js-entry-link cet-internal-link" data-vars-item-name="Jinsoon" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="627e61c0e4b016d742faddb0" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.huffpost.com/JINsoon" data-vars-target-content-type="feed" data-vars-type="web_internal_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="5">Jinsoon</a>, <a href="https://www.livetinted.com/" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Live Tinted" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="627e61c0e4b016d742faddb0" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.livetinted.com/" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="6">Live Tinted</a>, <a href="https://www.mountlai.com/" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Mount Lai" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="627e61c0e4b016d742faddb0" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.mountlai.com/" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="7">Mount Lai</a> and <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=AAPIbeautykit-griffinwynne-051322-627e61c0e4b016d742faddb0&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.tower28beauty.com%2F" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Tower 28 Beauty." data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="627e61c0e4b016d742faddb0" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=AAPIbeautykit-griffinwynne-051322-627e61c0e4b016d742faddb0&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.tower28beauty.com%2F" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="8">Tower 28 Beauty.</a>
The limited-edition, eight-piece AAPI Bestseller Beauty Collection box features Cocokind, Fable & Mane, Glow Recipe, Hero Cosmetics, Jinsoon, Live Tinted, Mount Lai and Tower 28 Beauty.

The only thing better than treating yourself to a new beauty product is treating yourself to eight new beauty products —all from Asian American- and Asian-founded brands.

In honor of Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, beauty companies Cocokind, Fable & Mane, Glow Recipe, Hero Cosmetics, Jinsoon, Live Tinted, Mount Lai and Tower 28 Beauty collaborated to create the AAPI Bestseller Beauty Collection, a limited edition beauty box containing discounted full-size best-selling beauty products from each brand.

The box includes Oil to Milk facial cleanser from Cocokind, Holiroots hair oil from Fable & Mane, Watermelon Glow highlighting serum by Glow Recipe, Brave Body powder wash by Hero Cosmetics, a bottle of nail lacquer by Jin Soon, a color corrector multi stick by Tinted, a Mini De-Puffing facial roller in by Mount Lai and ShineOn lip jelly from Tower 28. While the eight products are valued at over $180, this special edition box retails for $100.

Further, $10 from each box sold goes to AAPI non-profit organizations that help support the Asian-American community.

AAPI heritage month is a great time to learn about AAPI-owned businesses and to start to make conscious efforts to support these brands all year long. Check out all the amazing products in this limited edition box, and be sure to read up on all the amazing founders and CEOs of the respective brands.

For glamour and pampering from head to toe, and of course, supporting AAPI-owned businesses and non-profits, treat yourself to this limited edition beauty box. The eight products are everything you need for a spa night in or to make little upgrades to your daily skincare routine: a facial cleanser from Cocokind, hair oil from Fable & Mane, highlighting serum by Glow Recipe, body wash by Hero Cosmetics, nail polish by Jin Soon, color corrector by Tinted, a mini facial roller by Mount Lai and lip from Tower 28.
