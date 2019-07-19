Yankees manager Aaron Boone was thrown out of a game against the Tampa Bay Rays on Thursday for arguing balls and strikes from the dugout.

But it’s what happened next that took the world of social media by storm.

After Brennan Miller ejected him in the second inning of the first game of a double-header, Boone marched onto the field and proceeded to give the rookie umpire a piece of his mind.

“My guys are fucking savages in that fucking box, right?” Boone yelled at Miller. “And you’re having a piece of shit start to this game. I feel bad for you, but fucking get better.”

The moment was caught on audio and video and shared by Jimmy O’Brien of the “Talkin’ Yanks” podcast. The clip began with a clearly frustrated Yankee outfielder Brett Gardner banging his bat on the walls and ceiling:

Here is the full sequence of the Boone ejection. Hot mics galore. pic.twitter.com/R6Vw0qw0qn — Jomboy (@Jomboy_) July 18, 2019

“I know he was getting a lot of heat from us so I was sympathetic to him while also being upset,” Boone said after the game, per The New York Times.

He added:

“And I didn’t mean that in any means in a demeaning way. It was more just, ‘I know we’re all over you here and it’s early in this game, but I thought it was important to make a statement there.’”

Boone will likely be fined for the ejection.

The Yankees won the game, the first of a double-header in New York, 6-2. They also took the second game, 5-1.

“[Boone’s] been calling us savages all year,” Yankees slugger Luke Voit told reporters after the game. “We are a bunch of savages.”

As for Gardner’s odd bat-banging?

“I can’t throw my helmet anymore so just making noise,” he said, according to the New York Post.

In June, Gardner threw his helmet in the dugout, but the headgear bounced back, hit him in the face and split his lip. He needed six stitches to close the wound.

Savage.

The word is already taking on a life of its own on social media:

"My guys are fucking savages in that fucking box" is the Yankees quote of the year and there is honestly nothing close in 2nd. — Mike Medvin (@MikeMedvin) July 18, 2019

Yankees win, 6-2. They were fucking savages in the box. — Lindsey Adler (@lindseyadler) July 18, 2019

There is no question "F'ing savages" is going to show up on t-shirts in the Yankees clubhouse sooner rather than later, and perhaps "tighten this s*** up" as well. #boone — Erik Boland (@eboland11) July 18, 2019

Can I get "Savage in the Box" on a t-shirt https://t.co/BrOssWDBM9 — Kavitha A. Davidson (@kavithadavidson) July 18, 2019

Here’s your updated AL East standings:



The #Yankees keep being savages in the box. pic.twitter.com/xKStwY093w — Chris Dixon (@cdixon25) July 19, 2019

That feeling when you're a savage in the booth #tightenitup pic.twitter.com/AQkcctzKCy — R2C2 is UNINTERRUPTED (@R2C2) July 18, 2019

Aaron Boone is now my favorite manager and I hate the Yankees! pic.twitter.com/n2ZZoj3FhK — Shane Stevens (@ssskcsportsfan) July 18, 2019

If the @Yankees make a “Savages in the Box” shirt, I’m buying one...and I hate the Yankees 😂 pic.twitter.com/z6RKwPLdGB — Jared M. Revlett (@RevOnTheRadio) July 19, 2019

“Our guys are savages in the box!”



THIS is how you argue. This is how you take the soul of an umpire. pic.twitter.com/KNbZJ31ga5 — Chris Spatola (@Chris_Spatola) July 19, 2019