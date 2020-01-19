Aaron Carter Has Meltdown After Artist Accuses Him Of Ripping Off Work To Promote Clothing

Singer-songwriter Aaron Carter tore into a 25-year-old Berlin artist who accused the musician of helping himself one of his works to promote Carter’s clothing line.

German artist Jonas Jödicke tweeted Carter Friday: “You are using my artwork to promote your merchandise. I have not given you permission to do so. We artists have rights, too!”

Hey @aaroncarter .. You are using my artwork to promote your merchandise. I have not given you permission to do so. My art is being commercially exploited by people on a daily basis. We artists have rights, too!



Iˋd really appreciate if you could retweet this so he‘ll see it. https://t.co/ktusJEo3dz — Jonas Jödicke (@JoJoesArt) January 18, 2020

The image created by Jödicke featured two lions touching foreheads in a piece entitled “Brotherhood.“ Carter posted the image without attribution — or compensation or permission — to promote his hoodies on Twitter.

Screen Shot/Twitter/Aaron Carter Art by Jonas Jödicke turns up in Aaron Carter post promoting his hoodies.

Carter blasted back after Jödicke’s complaint: “You should’ve taken it as a compliment dick.” The singer tweeted that a “fan of MINE sent this to me” — though that wouldn’t impact a possible copyright violation. But Carter indicated he had the the right to use the image because he claimed it was in the public domain. “Guess I’ll see you in small claims court FUCKERY,” he snapped.

This is his reply. I am lost for words. pic.twitter.com/qVcphYttdf — Jonas Jödicke (@JoJoesArt) January 18, 2020

Carter railed on in another tweet: “Your [sic] absolutely immature and I create my own artwork. stop trying to get clout of my name from a picture I posted. oh and fuck you and have a nice day.”

here's too clout chasers I was speaking about my family and a fan sent me the work your absolutely immature and I create my own artwork. stop trying to get clout of my name from a picture I posted. oh and fuck you and have a nice day. #assholechallenge I promote people #Fuckery https://t.co/N3CDywLepN — Aaroncarter (@aaroncarter) January 19, 2020

Despite his tweeted outrage, Carter deleted the image of Jödicke’s art, but then attacked him in a YouTube livestream, according to the artist.

Carter’s followers on Twitter were stunned by the rude response from one artist to another, and asked the singer how he would feel if someone helped themselves to his music.

What in the actual fuck is this response, dude.

Imagine someone using your music to promote their own unrelated merch and them replying like you did. It's be pretty stupid wouldn't it. Art is Art and belongs to the artist. Good luck winning that case, dick. — Vivienne Medrano (@VivziePop) January 18, 2020

Look, I know things have been rough for you. However, another artist requesting compensation is not an attack on you as a person. They're an artist just like you. How would you like it if someone stole your music? Not good, right? (1/2) — nakanoart (@nakanodrawing) January 18, 2020

'I stole your work to monetize it for my personal gain, you should take it as a compliment'.



Wow, that will really hold up in court you absolute smooth brained joke of a human being. Work being posted publicly doesn't give YOU the right to redistribute and use commercially. — Ross O'Donovan (@RubberNinja) January 19, 2020

Copyright issues like this come up all the time, but rarely do you see such an assholeish, narcissistic, childish response. Just pay him if you want to use his work and stop being a tool. — TC 🇺🇸 (@FightIdiocracy) January 18, 2020

As for Jödicke, he thanked supporters on Twitter for having his back. He tweeted that he had been contacted by several lawyers and was considering his “options.”

I‘ve had Madonna use my art in the past, photoshopping her face into one of my paintings. I am so fed up with people taking my hard work for their own purposes without even asking. I also found my art being sold at a market in Thailand, when I was there on vacation. It‘s crazy.. — Jonas Jödicke (@JoJoesArt) January 18, 2020

Celebs like @aaroncarter should set an example, especially since he’s also from a creative background and knows copyright laws. If they can take art and do whatever with it, anyone can and will do it. If they’re not held responsible, people won’t stop treating artists like crap. — Jonas Jödicke (@JoJoesArt) January 18, 2020

I have recordings of all the tweets and livestream bits where he talks about me. I got contacted by dozens of lawyers. I‘ll consider my options and keep you guys updated. — Jonas Jödicke (@JoJoesArt) January 19, 2020

Aaron deleted his tweet using my artwork while livestreaming on Youtube and threatened to counter sue me. No apology whatsoever. I am glad the tweet is down though.



Now off to bed. It’s been a long day.



Thanks to all of you! 🙏🏻 — Jonas Jödicke (@JoJoesArt) January 19, 2020

Carter has appeared increasingly erratic over time. His brother, Nick Carter, obtained a restraining order against Aaron last year because of his “increasingly alarming behavior” and threats.