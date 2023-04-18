What's Hot

Oklahoma Sheriff Says Recording Of Officials Discussing Killing Reporters Was Illegal

Damar Hamlin 'Fully Cleared' To Return To NFL, Buffalo Bills Manager Says

Draymond Green Stomps On Domantas Sabonis And The Moment Hits Fans Hard

33 Products Under $20 That Truly Make A Difference

Andrew Lloyd Webber Dedicates Final 'Phantom Of The Opera' Show To Late Son

Jonathan Majors Dealt Another Career Blow After Domestic Assault Arrest

With 'Beau Is Afraid,' Director Ari Aster Has The Same Problem As Jordan Peele

This Popular Office Chair Has Over 28,000 5-Star Reviews — And It’s On Sale Right Now

'Stop The Steal' Organizer Ali Alexander Apologizes After Accusations Of Explicit Texts To Teen Boys

Nothing But Nyet: Russian Basketball Team Banned From Paris Olympics Qualifying

Kim Kardashian Visits California Prison As She Advocates For Criminal Justice Reform

Texas Republicans Are About To Kill A Paid Parental Leave Bill

EntertainmentMusicDeathaaron carter

Coroner's Report Reveals Aaron Carter's Cause Of Death

The former child star died last year at the age of 34.
Kelby Vera

Senior Reporter

Aaron Carter’s cause of death has been revealed five months after his passing.

According to an autopsy report obtained by Variety, the troubled child star drowned after taking alprazolam, a generic form of Xanax, and inhaling difluoroethane, a chemical found in cans of compressed air. His death was determined to be accidental.

“Mr. Carter became incapacitated while in the bathtub due to the effects of inhaling compressed gas and taking alprazolam,” the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner’s report states, per Us Weekly. “This resulted in him becoming submerged under water, unable to breath [sic], and ultimately led to his death.”

Carter died Nov. 5, 2022, after being found unresponsive in a bathtub at his Lancaster, California home. He was 34.

Aaron Carter performs at Larry Flynt's Hustler Club in Las Vegas, Nevada, on February 12, 2022. (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images)
Aaron Carter performs at Larry Flynt's Hustler Club in Las Vegas, Nevada, on February 12, 2022. (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images)
Gabe Ginsberg via Getty Images

The musician rose to prominence as an opening act for brother Nick Carter’s group The Backstreet Boys in 1997, later recording the Y2K hits “Aaron’s Party” and “That’s How I Beat Shaq.”

Carter struggled with substance abuse and mental health issues in the years that followed.

In September 2019, he admitted to abusing inhalants, commonly called “huffing,” during an appearance on the syndicated daytime show “The Doctors.”

“It’s something that I’ve kept secret from the whole world until now,” Carter said at the time.

The musician is survived by his son Prince, 17 months, whom he shares with ex-fiancée Melanie Martin.

Need help with substance use disorder or mental health issues? In the U.S., call 800-662-HELP (4357) for the SAMHSA National Helpline.

Go To Homepage
Kelby Vera - Senior Reporter

Senior Reporter

Popular in the Community