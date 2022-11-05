Singer Aaron Carter, Brother Of Backstreet Boys' Nick Carter, Dies At 34

Singer Aaron Carter has died at the age of 34.

“We are extremely saddened and shocked to confirm the passing of Aaron Carter today,” a representative told HuffPost in an email. “At the moment, his cause of death is being investigated. We ask that you give the family time, and they will have more information when available. We cannot express the outpouring of love coming in.”

The pop star and rapper was found dead at his home in Lancaster, California, on Saturday, TMZ was the first to report, and The Hollywood Reporter confirmed.

Advertisement

Aaron Carter in 2017. Mindy Small/FilmMagic)

He was the younger brother of Nick Carter, a member of the Backstreet Boys. Aaron Carter started the music world by opening for the popular boy band. He released his self-titled debut album in 1997 at the age of 9. Carter’s second album, which featured the singles “I Want Candy” and “Aaron’s Party (Come Get It),” was released in 2000 and went triple platinum.

The young star also made television appearances on shows including “Lizzie McGuire” and “7th Heaven.”

Carter continued to release music and had stints in reality TV, including starring in “House of Carters” in 2006 with Nick and their three sisters, B.J., Leslie and Angel. Leslie Carter died of an overdose in 2012 at the age of 25.

Advertisement

Aaron Carter released his last album, “LØVË,” in 2018 ― his first full-length album in 15 years.

Three days before his death, police had gone to Carter’s house after fans called authorities for a welfare check after he appeared to be huffing on Instagram Live. In 2019, Carter publicly admitted he had a huffing addiction and had struggled with addiction to multiple drugs for years. Carter had previously had multiple stays in rehab and was arrested for driving under the influence in 2017.