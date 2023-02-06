The moving tribute segment honored country singer Loretta Lynn, Fleetwood Mac’s Christine McVie, actor and rapper Coolio, guitarist Jeff Beck and slain Migos member Takeoff.

Advertisement

Additional names of other significant music industry members who recently died also flashed on the screen, as performers paid tribute to the late entertainers.

Carter, who was 34 when he died, shot to fame at a young age with hits like “Aaron’s Party (Come Get It)” and “I Want Candy.” He was found dead at his home in Lancaster, California, in November 2022.

Carter attends 102.7 KIIS FM's 2017 Wango Tango on May 13, 2017, in Carson, California. Frazer Harrison via Getty Images

While the late singer was not honored during the on-air tribute on Sunday night, People magazine reported that Carter was included in the in memoriam tribute section in the physical Grammys program.

Advertisement

HuffPost reached out to the Grammys and a representative for Carter for comment.

In addition to Carter’s notable omission, watchful Grammy viewers also cried foul when it appeared that Taylor Hawkins, drummer for the Foo Fighters, was also left out of the tribute.

Hawkins died in March 2022 at age 50, while the band was on tour in South America, and just days before they were scheduled to perform at the 2022 Grammy Awards.

The drummer was honored by host Trevor Noah at last year’s Grammy Awards, which is why he was not included in this year’s segment.

#GRAMMYs host Trevor Noah gave a brief tribute to the late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins pic.twitter.com/skwOoNAB8u — NowThis (@nowthisnews) April 4, 2022

At last year’s ceremony, the Foo Fighters took home three Grammys for Best Rock Album, Best Rock Performance and Best Rock Song.