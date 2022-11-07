Aaron Carter's Fiancée Tears Up On TikTok Following His Sudden Death

Melanie Martin and Aaron Carter. Gilbert Carrasquillo via Getty Images

The one-time fiancée of Aaron Carter seemingly broke her silence on the singer-rapper’s sudden death with a short, but emotional, video on TikTok.

On Saturday, Melanie Martin shared a two-second clip showing herself behind the wheel of a car and audibly sobbing. The footage appeared the same day that Carter was found dead at his home in Lancaster, California. He was 34.

Martin notably didn’t caption the video, but that didn’t stop followers from expressing their condolences in the comments.

“You can’t save someone who doesn’t want to be saved. The whole world is here for you,” one person wrote.

“I’ve gotten that call. I’m so so sorry. You tried every door, every window, every gate. I’m so sorry he didn’t get help. I truly am,” added another.

In a statement published by the Associated Press Sunday, Martin said she was “still in the process of accepting this unfortunate reality.”

“Your thoughts and prayers are greatly appreciated,” she said.

That same day, she shared a throwback recording of a TikTok Live in which Carter appeared to be in a cheerful mood and breaking into an impromptu dance routine.

“Forever posting,” she wrote in the caption.

Carter and Martin went public with their relationship in January 2020, and two months later, the “Aaron’s Party (Come Get It)” singer unveiled a new tattoo of his girlfriend’s name over his right eyebrow. In June of that year, the couple became engaged.

In November of last year, Carter and Martin welcomed a son, Prince, and called off their engagement a week after the child’s birth. A month later, they confirmed that they’d rekindled their romance, but by February of this year, had called it quits a second time.

The status of their relationship at the time of Carter’s death was unclear. Last month, Carter hinted at being ready for “a new chapter” while announcing he’d put his California home up for sale.