Aaron Carter's Team Shares Emotional Statement After Sister Bobbie Jean's Death

Representatives for the late Aaron Carter have spoken out after news broke Saturday that his sister Bobbie Jean Carter had died at age 41.
“This year has definitely been one with such loss and tragedy,” the “I Want Candy” singer’s team said in a statement sent to multiple media outlets.
Reports of Bobbie Jean Carter’s death arrived a little more than a year after Aaron Carter was found dead in his home at age 34. Another sister, 25-year-old Leslie Carter, died in 2012 following an overdose.
Representatives for the “Aaron’s Party” artist had a message directed at the surviving Carter family, which also includes Nick Carter of the Backstreet Boys.
“May you be filled with love and comfort from supporting fans and friends through this tough time,” the statement said. “You are not alone. We know Aaron is in heaven with his sisters and reunited. May they rest in peace.”
In a TMZ story published Saturday, mother Jane Carter said that she would release a longer statement about her daughter’s death later, but for now needed to “process the terrible reality of this happening for the third time.”
Aaron Carter’s twin, Angel Carter Conrad, posted a Christmas Eve tribute to her older sister on Instagram, remembering Bobbie Jean Carter’s “great sense of humor” and “lively spirit.”
“I know why Leslie, Aaron, and now you ended up in the circumstances that you did,” she wrote. “I share that pain we experienced during our childhood and I’m sorry you didn’t have an opportunity for a better life.”
She ended her post with a link for On Our Sleeves, an organization that provides free resources for children’s mental health. Earlier this year, she worked with *NSYNC member Lance Bass to organize a benefit concert for the nonprofit.
“After Aaron passed away, a fire went inside of me to want to continue the conversation about mental health and to break the stigma that surrounds it,” she told People following the event.
Need help with substance use disorder or mental health issues? In the U.S., call 800-662-HELP (4357) for the SAMHSA National Helpline.