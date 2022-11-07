Aaron Carter's Twin Sister Speaks Out After Death Of Singer At 34

Aaron Carter’s twin sister, Angel Conrad, grieved the death of her brother after the singer and rapper was found dead at his home in California on Saturday. The entertainer was just 34.

“To my twin… I loved you beyond measure. You will be missed dearly,” Conrad said, alongside a slideshow of baby photos of the two together.

“My funny, sweet Aaron, I have so many memories of you and I,” she wrote. “And I promise to cherish them. I know you’re at peace now. I will carry you with me until the day I die and get to see you again.”

Carter’s representative, Roger Paul, told HuffPost that the entertainer’s cause of death is currently still being investigated.

“Aaron knew sometimes he didn’t make the greatest decisions, but he suffered the consequences of that,” Paul said in a statement. “He let himself be submerged in guilt, but he continued to venture on, trying to make things right and trying to make amends.”

Aaron Carter and twin sister, Angel Carter, during "The Reality Remix Really Awards" in Hollywood on Oct. 24, 2006. Michael Tran via Getty Images

Carter is survived by Conrad, Nick Carter, and sister Bobbie Jean, also known as “BJ.” His late sister, Leslie Carter, died of a drug overdose in 2012, at age 25.

Carter struggled with drug addiction over the years and had a complicated relationship with his siblings. Conrad filed for a restraining order from her twin in 2019, just after the siblings’ older brother, Backstreet Boy Nick Carter, did the same.

According to a TMZ report at the time, Carter reportedly told Conrad, “I have people that would come and harm you” after he flashed firearms on social media.

Leslie Carter, Angel Carter, LaToya Jackson, Bobbie Carter, Aaron Carter and Nick Carter pictured together on June 2, 2006. Carley Margolis via Getty Images

Nick Carter paid tribute to his little brother on Sunday, sharing that his “heart is broken.”

“Even though my brother and I have had a complicated relationship, my love for him has never ever faded,” he wrote.

