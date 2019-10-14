Fort Worth Police Officer Who Killed Atatiana Jefferson In Her Home Resigns

The Fort Worth, Texas, police officer who on Saturday fatally shot 28-year-old Atatiana “Tay” Jefferson in her own home after a neighbor requested a wellness check at the residence has resigned, officials said.

Fort Worth Police Chief Ed Kraus said Monday during a news conference that he had intended to fire the officer, identified as Aaron Dean, but he resigned first.

“I have certainly not been able to make sense of why she had to lose her life,” Kraus said. “I’m so sorry for what occurred.”

Dean allegedly shot Jefferson though a bedroom window of her home around 2:30 a.m. Saturday. He and several other officers showed up to the house minutes after a neighbor called the police department’s nonemergency line to express concern over the house’s front door being open and lights being on.

Body camera video released Saturday shows Dean entering the backyard of the house, turning left, suddenly grabbing for his gun and pointing it at the window.

“Put your hands up! Show me your hands!” he can be heard shouting before immediately firing one round through the screen window.

The officers then entered the house and provided emergency medical care to Jefferson, but police said she died at the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.