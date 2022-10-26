Major Sports Stars Leave Kanye West's Donda Agency Over Antisemitism

Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald and Boston Celtics swingman Jaylen Brown terminated their associations Tuesday with Donda Sports, the brand management agency owned by the artist formerly known as Kanye West.

Donald and Brown signed deals with Donda Sports earlier this year to represent some of their interests outside of their sports. Both star athletes emphatically dropped the agency owned by Ye, as the music mogul is now known, amid rising international condemnation of his latest round of offensive and antisemitic remarks.

The Super Bowl-champion Rams' Aaron Donald, the three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year, denounced Ye's hate for his decision to leave the rapper's brand management agency. Michael Owens via Getty Images

German sportswear giant Adidas also ended its extraordinarily lucrative partnership with Ye on Tuesday.

Donald, the three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year, signed with Donda Sports last spring after the Rams won the Super Bowl. The seven-time All-Pro and his wife, Erica, denounced West’s “displays of hate and antisemitism” in a statement announcing their decision.

Former client Jaylen Brown of the Boston Celtics with Kanye West and his son Saint West in March. Jed Jacobsohn via Getty Images