Aaron Donald Recounts Brutal Parade Day Cocktail Schedule And Tries Drunk Stunts

The Super Bowl defensive hero for the Los Angeles Rams reveled in "living the dream" on "The Late Late Show."
Ron Dicker

General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

Los Angeles Rams superstar Aaron Donald tackled an arduous cocktail schedule, even before the team’s Super Bowl victory parade on Wednesday.

In a chat with James Corden on “The Late Late Show” after the celebration, the defensive lineman recalled his early start to the festivities. (Watch below.)

“Woke up at like 7, I took a shot of Louis XIII at 8 in the morning, then I had a mimosa, then I had a mimosa with a shot of Crown in it,” Donald said. “So, it be goin’ on.”

He apparently kept up his intense drinking schedule, at one point celebrating shirtless in the parade.

Donald may be the best defensive player in the NFL, but Corden asked: “What can a drunk Aaron Donald do?”

He then put Donald through the paces, jumping rope, bending under a limbo pole and throwing a football through a tire.

See how he did:

