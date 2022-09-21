Aaron Judge Ties Babe Ruth's Home Run Mark. Announcers Act Accordingly.

Aaron Judge hit his 60th home run to match Babe Ruth’s highest season total in the New York Yankees’ 9-8 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday. (Watch the videos below.)

Judge moved within one of Roger Maris’ American League record when he turned on a sinker from right-hander Wil Crowe (5-10) leading off the inning and drove it 430 feet into the left-field bleachers, pulling New York to 8-5. Judge took a rare curtain call, forced by his teammates.

Judge tied the 60 home runs Ruth hit for the 1927 Yankees to set a big league record that stood for 34 years. It came off a pitcher whose great, great uncle, Hall of Famer Red Ruffing, was Ruth’s teammate on the Yankees in the 1930s.

Yankee announcers John Sterling and Michael Kay both gave the occasion the call it required:

HE'S TIED THE BABE! It's a JUDGIAN blast! His 60th home run of the year WOW!!



All Rise! Here Comes the Judge! pic.twitter.com/pCMTpoOdHT — John Sterling Calls (@JSterlingCalls) September 21, 2022