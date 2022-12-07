What's Hot

New Special Counsel Jack Smith Subpoenas Trump Records In 4 States

Jimmel Kimmel Takes Brutal Dig At Herschel Walker's Sore Spot

GOP 'Vultures' Use Herschel Walker’s Campaign To Line Their Own Pockets

Trump Organization Found Guilty In Tax Fraud Trial

Keke Palmer Shuts Down Trolls Who Called Her 'Ugly' With The Best Response

Mitch McConnell Says Trump Would Have 'A Very Hard Time' Becoming President Again

Mitch McConnell Imperils Marijuana Banking Reform

Jan. 6 Congressional Gold Medal Honorees Snub Kevin McCarthy, Mitch McConnell

Germany Detains 25 Suspected Far-Right Extremists Who Planned Coup

Selena Gomez Reveals Fred Armisen's Reaction After She Named Her Kidney After Him

Anderson Cooper's Donald Trump Comparison Will Leave You On The Floor

Mindy Kaling: ‘The Office’ Would Be Too ‘Taboo’ And ‘Inappropriate’ To Air Today

Sports
yankeesAaron Judge

Aaron Judge, MLB's Top Free Agent, Signs Massive Contract: Report

The American League MVP is now a very, very rich man.
AP

SAN DIEGO — Aaron Judge has agreed to return to the New York Yankees on a $360 million, nine-year contract, according to a person familiar with the deal.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on Wednesday because the deal had not been announced.

Judge will earn $40 million per season, the highest average annual payout for a position player. The contract trails only Mike Trout’s $426.5 million deal with the Los Angeles Angels and Mookie Betts’ $365 million pact with the Los Angeles Dodgers for biggest in baseball history.

Aaron Judge has earned his stripes -- and a $360 million contract to re-sign with the Yankees.
Aaron Judge has earned his stripes -- and a $360 million contract to re-sign with the Yankees.
Carmen Mandato via Getty Images

Judge was offered a long-term deal by New York before last season that was worth $213.5 million over seven years from 2023-29. But he turned it down in the hours before opening day in April.

The 6-foot-7 Judge bet on himself — and won.

Judge set an American League record with 62 homers in 2022, powering the Yankees to the AL East title. He also tied for the major league lead with 131 RBIs and just missed a Triple Crown with a .311 batting average.

New York was swept by Houston in the AL Championship Series, but Judge became the first AL MVP for the Yankees since Alex Rodriguez in 2007.

Judge, 30, was selected by New York in the first round of the 2013 amateur draft and made his big league debut in 2016, homering in his first at-bat.

A year later, he was one of baseball’s breakout stars. He hit .284 with 52 homers and 114 RBIs in 2017, winning the AL Rookie of the Year award. The four-time All-Star has 220 homers and 497 RBIs in seven big league seasons.

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Popular in the Community