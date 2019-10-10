Aaron Paul Recaps 'Breaking Bad' At Breakneck Speed On 'Jimmy Kimmel'

Fans awaiting Friday’s Netflix release of “El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie” might need their memories jogged about what went down on the “Breaking Bad” series.

The meth-making drama on AMC ended six years ago, so Jimmy Kimmel went to the source for a summary on Wednesday: actor Aaron Paul, who played Jesse Pinkman in the series and in the new flick.

Among the highlights: “I said bitch a lot. We killed some people with science. ... Danny Trejo’s decapitated head on a turtle.”

As you can imagine, it’s way more entertaining than your typical summary, so buckle up for one breathless recap. Watch it above.