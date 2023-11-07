Aaron Rodgers Tells Player He’ll Be Back In ‘Few Weeks.’ Internet Runs With It.

LOADING ERROR LOADING

From Aaron Rodgers’ lips to God’s ears if you’re a New York Jets fan.

The four-time MVP quarterback was heard in a video telling a Los Angeles Chargers player that he could be back in “a few weeks” after the Jets lost 27-6 on Monday Night Football. (Watch the clip below.)

Rodgers, who tore his Achilles tendon just four snaps into the season, was seen throwing the ball 50 yards or so before the game at MetLife Stadium. But what truly got fans buzzing on social media was this postgame conversation with Chargers safety Derwin James:

“When you coming back?” James asked.

“Give me a few weeks,” Rodgers said.

This convo between Aaron Rodgers and Derwin James 👀 pic.twitter.com/Zh4fasl9yr — ESPN (@espn) November 7, 2023

A promise? Wishful thinking? Self-promotion? A glib red herring?

Jets fans will have to wait and see. But many may have seen enough of quarterback Zach Wilson and the team’s sad-sack offense, which has not scored a touchdown in the last seven quarters plus an overtime.

Granted, Rodgers, 39, does appear well ahead of schedule in his recovery, but the average time for an NFL player to return to full activity from an Achilles tear is 9 to 12 months.

The Jets faithful and others can only hope for sooner. And they did.

If he plays it will be the most legendary comeback story — Street Clothes 🧢 (@LeCap623) November 7, 2023

Aaron Rodgers turning a career-ending injury into a mere footnote. His comeback is like a plot twist in a Hollywood movie – unexpected, dramatic, and oh so inspiring! Keep doubting him; he thrives on proving everyone wrong. — Carlos Gil (@carlosgil83) November 7, 2023

Of course ! We are here 👍 — Dividende Croissant 🥐 (@Div_Croissant) November 7, 2023

Can't wait for Rodgers' return. Exciting times ahead. 🏈👀 — seveone (@seveone_rekaf) November 7, 2023

Dang... Zach will be out of a job soon https://t.co/KtkSs2vquW — Roaring Hammy 🏇🌹 (@RoaringHammy) November 7, 2023

It's gonna be 🔥 — Ifybambi (@ifyumez00) November 7, 2023

