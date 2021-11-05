Aaron Rodgers Gives Wild Anti-Vaccine Interview After Catching COVID-19

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers admitted on Friday that he did not get vaccinated for COVID-19 and then unleashed on the media for not respecting his choice.

The NFL player tested positive for the coronavirus earlier this week and will miss the Packers’ game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. While appearing on “The Pat McAfee Show” on Friday, he claimed he’s being “canceled” and accused the media of conducting a “witch hunt” to find out which players are vaccinated.

Advertisement

Back in August, when a reporter asked Rodgers if he was vaccinated, the quarterback cagily responded he was “immunized.” It’s a response that seems deceptive, considering his current status.

“I realize I’m in the crosshairs of the woke mob right now,” Rodgers said Friday. “So, before my final nail gets put in my cancel culture casket, I think I would like to set the record straight on so many of the blatant lies that are out there about myself.”

Rodgers insisted that he’s “not an anti-vax flat earther” and is a “critical thinker,” but still unleashed a stream of false information in his Friday interview.

“The vaccines do offer some protection for sure, but there is a lot we don’t know about them,” he said before falsely asserting that natural immunity (from a COVID-19 infection) is better than the immunity provided by a vaccine, though evidence shows the contrary.

Advertisement

The quarterback also said he was worried about the vaccines making him sterile, although there is no evidence for that, either.

Additionally, Rodgers said that after researching the various coronavirus vaccines, he discovered he is allergic to something in the mRNA vaccines offered by Pfizer and Moderna. He said the only option for him was the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which was temporarily paused in April due to an increased risk of recipients developing blood clots, but became available again after a safety review.

Rodgers said he is currently taking treatment advice from comedian Joe Rogan, who also had COVID-19, and is using ivermectin, an anti-parasitic drug that so far hasn’t been proven to work against the coronavirus, along with other treatments.