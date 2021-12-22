Aaron Rodgers Is Still Complaining About Cancel Culture And It Isn't A Good Look

Aaron Rodgers is now canceling “cancel culture.”

The unvaccinated Green Bay Packers quarterback wore a hoodie with a line through the words “cancel culture” during a radio show appearance on Tuesday. (Watch the video below.)

But he didn’t repeat his earlier rant about the “woke mob” hammering nails into his “cancel culture casket” after he misled the public about his vaccination status, caught COVID-19 and was then criticized for his wackadoodle comments in an interview.

Tuesday’s version of Rodgers, who is having a great season despite a broken toe, showed the star being more careful with his words but still spouting some questionable stuff — like how he self-medicated during his recovery from the disease, which has killed more than 800,000 in the United States.

“The other thing that hasn’t been talked about is treatments,” Rodgers said on “The Pat McAfee Show.” “I’ve talked to a lot of friends who had COVID, including Joe [Rogan], and figured out a protocol in case I had COVID.”

Part of that regimen included ivermectin, an antiparasitic drug that is commonly used to deworm livestock. Rogan, a podcast host, has promoted it as a cure for COVID. Rodgers had previously touted Rogan’s supposed expertise on “The Pat McAfee Show,” suggesting that the vaccine could cause sterility and that natural immunity from infection was stronger protection than a vaccine. (Neither of these claims are true.)

Rodgers proclaimed on Tuesday that “society” has not discussed proven treatments like monoclonal antibodies. That is also wrong.

Rodgers said that the NFL used “coercion” to try to get players vaccinated but now “obviously it’s been revealed that nonvaccinated players are not these dangerous superspreaders.”

More than 100 players ― many inoculated ― have tested positive recently, prompting the NFL to rethink its safety and game cancellation protocols as the omicron variant rages.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has said that the emergence of the variant “further emphasizes the importance of vaccination and boosters” to prevent severe illness and death.

