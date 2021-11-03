Aaron Rodgers Tests Positive For COVID-19 Amid Reports That He's Unvaccinated

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has tested positive for COVID-19 amid reports that he is not vaccinated, according to ESPN.

Rodgers will miss the Packers’ game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, the sports network noted, citing a source. Backup Jordan Love will make his first NFL start.

Green Bay coach Matt LaFleur said at a press conference Wednesday that Rodgers was in the protocol, but would not say if Rodgers had tested positive.

Rodgers has been treated by the league as an unvaccinated player and unsuccessfully petitioned to have an alternative treatment to the shots, ESPN reported. The NFL has stricter protocols for those who haven’t received the shots.

Sources told the sports network that Rodgers masks up inside the Packers’ facility. However, he does not wear a mask with reporters during press conferences, ESPN added.

The NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo tweeted that Rodgers was not vaccinated.

Sports Illustrated’s The Spun questioned the reigning NFL MVP’s cagey response in August when he was asked if he was vaccinated.

“Yeah, I’ve been immunized,” Rodgers replied. “There’s guys on the team that haven’t been vaccinated and it’s a personal decision. Not going to judge those guys. There are guys that’ve been vaccinated that have contracted COVID. It’s an interesting issue that I think we’re going to see played out the entire season.”

Those who receive the vaccine have greater immunity than those who develop antibodies through contracting the virus, according to the CDC, and they are vastly less likely to be hospitalized or die if they do catch the virus.