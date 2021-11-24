Aaron Rodgers' Claim Of 'COVID Toe' Was Apparently A Joke

Aaron Rodgers has a serious toe injury, but the cause appears to be more mundane than he initially let on.

“I felt good in just a few days. I didn’t have any lingering effects other than COVID toe,” Rodgers said without going into greater detail. (See the video at bottom.)

“COVID toe” is a condition where painful red, purple or blue lesions appear on the hands or toes after a person contracts the coronavirus. The condition can last from 12 to 60 days, according to NBC News.

It’s a real condition, but since Rodgers hid the fact he wasn’t vaccinated against COVID-19 for months, some Twitter users were skeptical about his claim, considering it was made as an aside.

I guess this didn't come up during Rodgers' COVID-19 research and consultations with Joe Rogan?https://t.co/Y3WLs2WWTQ — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) November 24, 2021

Turns out there was good reason to be skeptical. On Wednesday, Rodgers showed his feet to reporters, and no lesions, bumps or redness were visible.

That’s when he admitted he fractured his toe while working out on his own during COVID-19 quarantine.

“It’s about pain management,” he told reporters. “There’s surgical options, as well, that wouldn’t involve missing time.”