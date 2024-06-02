Aaron Rodgers Totally Passes On Greeting Trump At UFC Event

LOADING ERROR LOADING

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers let Donald Trump walk on by as the former president made his way to his seat at UFC 302 in a clip from the event on Saturday.

Trump walked out of a tunnel with UFC President and CEO Dana White before he greeted fans as Kid Rock’s “American Bad Ass” blasted on arena speakers at the Prudential Center in New Jersey.

Fans stood to shake hands with the presumptive GOP presidential nominee while Rodgers — who was reportedly considered as independent presidential candidate and conspiracy theorist Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s potential running mate — and former teammate Marcedes Lewis remained in their seats.

It’s unclear if Trump spotted Rodgers, who had reportedly shared conspiracy theories himself, although one clip circulating social media shows the former president making a face as he walked past the football player.

Aaron Rodgers remains in his seat and ignores Convicted Felon Trump as he walks by tonight at the UFC fight. pic.twitter.com/NvkXhqOJxH — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) June 2, 2024

Rodgers, in another clip, put his head down and placed his hands on the brim of his hat after Trump raised his fist when the New Jersey crowd seemingly chanted “Fuck Joe Biden.”

The crowd roared with applause as the former president was introduced and UFC fans reportedly chanted “we love Trump” at the event, as well.