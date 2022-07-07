Aaron Rodgers Debuts His First Tattoo, Says He Won't Share The Meaning Just Yet

Aaron Rodgers has unveiled his first tattoo, but says he’s going to leave fans questioning what it really means for now.

The Green Bay Packers quarterback revealed his new ink, created by tattoo artist Balazs Bercsényi, on Instagram Wednesday.

“There’s a deep and meaningful story and connection to absolutely each element of this art piece, and I’ll share a little more about that one day,” the two-time NFL MVP wrote. “For now, just thankful for @balazsbercsenyi and his patience and artistry.”

Bercsényi reposted Rodgers’ Instagram of his work without adding any details about the tattoo. The artist’s website says that his scope of work is “heavily influenced by ancestral practices and ritual, spirituality, sacred geometry, the occult, and sculpture.”

Rodgers, who has spoken of his interest in horoscopy in the past, added the hashtags “the elements” and “astrology” to his post.

The quarterback opened up in 2020 about how he first got into astrology. The athlete said he met astrologer Debra Silverman when he was with his ex-girlfriend, race car driver Danica Patrick, and got hooked.

“I got to meet her, I got to get a reading and then it just really spiked my interest,” he said during an Instagram Live chat. “It’s just fascinating how accurate it can be when you start to understand your natal chart. It’s something that’s really kept my interest and it’s fascinating to me and I’m excited every time I learn more about it.”

The NFL star has said he is fascinated by astrology. Quinn Harris via Getty Images

Rodgers’ ex-fiancé, actor Shailene Woodley, has also proclaimed her affinity for astrology. The two called off their engagement earlier this year, but seemingly have nothing but love for each other.

The controversial football star proclaimed his love for Woodley on his Instagram shortly after the news of their split.

″@shailenewoodley, thanks for letting me chase after you the first couple months after we met, and finally letting me catch up to you and be a part of your life,” he wrote, including a picture of the two. “Thanks for always having my back, for the incredible kindness you show me and everyone you meet, and for showing me what unconditional love looks like, I love you and am grateful for you.”