Aaron Rodgers Makes 'Game Of Thrones' Cameo. Did You Spot Him?

Even superstar quarterbacks don’t get to be field generals all the time.

Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers made a cameo on Sunday’s “Game of Thrones” as a Lannister soldier.

Eagle-eyed viewers spotted him in a scene, lined up to fight against Daenerys Targaryen’s army. (That’s him in the center.)

Rodgers confirmed the appearance on Instagram.

ESPN called the moment “one of the worst kept secrets in television” because the two-time MVP had dropped several hints about it and is known as a “Thrones” fanatic.

A reporter asked him at the Kentucky Derby about cameos he’d like to do in TV or movies, and he answered, “episode 5, Game of Thrones,” People noted.

And there was this tweet back in April declaring how good the fifth episode should be.

24 hour rule still applies folks, for all those who thought there were better things to do tonight than watch @GameOfThrones #iwaswatching #4moreepisodes #episode5shouldbegood # — Aaron Rodgers (@AaronRodgers12) April 22, 2019