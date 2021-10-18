Aaron Rodgers Screams At Chicago Bears Fans In Foul-Mouthed Rant

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers scrambled for a touchdown against the Chicago Bears on Sunday and verbally made his own extra point: That he owns the Bears and their fans.

“I have owned you all my fucking life!” Rodgers screamed into the stands of Chicago’s Soldier Field. “I own you. I still own you!” (Watch below.)

“All my fucking life. I own you. I still own you. I still own you.” pic.twitter.com/KvudpcqvoR — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) October 17, 2021

He had a point.

The fourth-quarter score capped the Packers’ 24-14 victory, bringing Rodgers’ record to 21-5 lifetime against Chicago.

He made light of the outburst in a postgame news conference.

“I looked up in the stands and in the front row all I saw was a woman giving me the double-bird, so I’m not sure exactly what came out of my mouth next,” Rodgers said.

