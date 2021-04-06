'Jeopardy!' Contestant Trolls Guest Host Aaron Rodgers With Green Bay Packers Ding

Aaron Rodgers was amusingly reminded of a controversial Green Bay Packers moment during his debut as guest host of “Jeopardy!”

In the episode that aired Monday, Packers quarterback Rodgers asked contestants to identify the daytime TV personality who when accepting a Lifetime Achievement Emmy had said “just take... 10 seconds to think of the people who have helped you become who you are.”

The answer is Mr. Rogers.

But one contestant, Scott, cheekily wrote, “Who wanted to kick that field goal?” ― referring to that call during the Packers’ NFC Championship clash against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Rodgers chuckled at the gag.

“That is a great question, should be correct,” he responded. “But unfortunately for this game today, that’s incorrect.”

Watch the clip here:

Rodgers later reflected on the joke and experience of filming the game show during an Instagram Live with his fiancée, actor Shailene Woodley.

“A little insight, as the host at my podium I get to see what they’re writing. So, I saw him beginning to write something about kicking the field goal and then I had to get to my spot and I didn’t see the rest of his writing [but] I knew there was going to be some sort of humor there,” he said.

“I still am not sure why we kicked that field goal,” Rodgers added.

The quarterback also revealed he had no plans to quit football — but wouldn’t rule out hosting the game show again.

“I just won MVP. I still have a lot left in the tank. I’m still gonna play and I’d love to host ‘Jeopardy!’ at the same time,” he said. “‘Jeopardy!’ films five shows a day, 46 days a year. That’s 230 episodes. And I work for six months out of the year, so the other six months I would have time to, probably, film 46 days I think.

Watch the Instagram Live here: