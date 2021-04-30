Reigning MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who moonlighted as a guest host on “Jeopardy!” this month, reportedly wants to leave the Green Bay Packers, the team he has led to a Super Bowl title and five NFC Championship games in 16 seasons.

Rodgers “is so disgruntled with the Green Bay Packers that he has told some within the organization that he does not want to return to the team,” ESPN reported, citing unnamed league and team sources.

In assessing Rodgers’ performance on the venerable game show, “Jeopardy!” producer Mike Richards said Rodgers’ “second career could be better than his first.”

And Rodgers confirmed he was interested in becoming the permanent replacement for the late host Alex Trebek. “Hell yeah,” he told USA Today.

So, Twitter blitzed the 37-year-old superstar with “Jeopardy!” jokes.

Adam let me put it this way.... pic.twitter.com/c25Bx2f1J4 — Mike (@maplelake13) April 30, 2021

His future is in Jeopardy. — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) April 29, 2021

Hosting Jeopardy did make him smarter. — L.A. Suiter (@SuiterTheThird) April 30, 2021

What is, I would rather be a game show host. — Recovering Reaganite (@PoliticalkY) April 30, 2021

Dude must really love Jeopardy 😂 — top shot picks🔝🔝🔝 (@topshotpick) April 30, 2021

“Who is Aaron Rodgers?” — Nicolas Taylor (@NickyT_95) April 29, 2021

The Packers 2021 season is suddenly in serious .............. Jeopardy. — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) April 29, 2021

Cue the Jeopardy theme music. What is happening? — Erin Andrews (@ErinAndrews) April 29, 2021