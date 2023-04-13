Aaron Rodgers Appears To Throw His Support Behind Anti-Vaxxer Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Aaron Rodgers seems to be on Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s team as he makes his bid for the Democratic presidential nomination against President Joe Biden.

The quarterback appeared to endorse the politician on social media this week, adding #Kennedy2024 and a pair of flexing emojis on top of a video of Kennedy and vaccine skeptic Aubrey Marcus on his Instagram story, which was reported by People.

Rodgers and Kennedy have both peddled misinformation about vaccines over the years.

Once a celebrated author and environmentalist, the nephew of President John F. Kennedy began embracing anti-vaccine conspiracies over a decade ago. His nonprofit Children’s Health Defense, founded in 2011, has been criticized for spreading anti-vax propaganda by the CDC.

Kennedy’s stance only intensified during the COVID era. In 2021, Kennedy was deplatformed after breaking Instagram’s COVID-19 misinformation policy, later complaining of “censorship.”

That same year, he published the book “The Real Anthony Fauci,” where he promoted unproven treatments for the virus, like ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine.

Rodgers’ opinions have been similarly controversial. In 2021, he told media he was opting against the vaccine, saying he was “immunized” from the virus. He tested positive for COVID months later.

The NFL star, who is reportedly angling a move from Green Bay to the New York Jets, complained about being “canceled” by a “woke mob” in November 2021. In a podcast interview, he insisted he was “not an anti-vax flat Earther” while continuing to spout debunked claims about the coronavirus.

Kennedy formally confirmed his presidential run earlier this month by filing a statement of candidacy with the Federal Election Commission.

Also battling Biden is self-help guru Marianne Williamson. Williamson has similarly expressed skepticism over vaccines, telling parents to “be awake” and “do your due diligence” in a 2012 podcast.

CORRECTION: A previous version of this story misidentified Kennedy’s nonprofit as the Children’s Defense Fund.