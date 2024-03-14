Aaron Rodgers Reportedly Shared Conspiracy Theories About Sandy Hook With CNN Reporter

Aaron Rodgers, the quarterback for the New York Jets and the potential vice presidential pick of independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr., reportedly shared conspiracy theories about the 2012 massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary School that left 20 children dead.
CNN reporter Pamela Brown detailed an interaction she had with Rodgers in 2013. Brown recalled introducing herself to Rodgers while she was covering the Kentucky Derby for the news network. After learning she was a reporter, Rodgers began “attacking the news media for covering up important stories,” Brown and coauthor CNN anchor Jake Tapper wrote in an article Wednesday. Rodgers then claimed the Sandy Hook attack was an inside job orchestrated by the government.
Brown said she questioned Rodgers and asked him to present evidence the massacre — one of the worst mass shootings in American history — was staged.
“Rodgers began sharing various theories that have been disproven numerous times,” Brown’s story with Tapper read.
The piece Wednesday also includes another account from an anonymous person with a similar story, who recounted Rodgers telling them, “Sandy Hook never happened … All those children never existed. They were all actors.”
The Kennedy campaign and a representative for Rodgers did not return requests for comment.
Kennedy — a longshot candidate for the presidency — is planning to announce his selection of a running mate on March 26. He told The New York Times this week his choices include Rodgers and Minnesota Gov. Jesse Ventura (I).
Rodgers and Kennedy have both espoused anti-vaccine views and supported other baseless conspiracy theories. The quarterback spread misinformation about the COVID-19 jabs during the pandemic and adamantly refused to get vaccinated.
In February, Rodgers appeared to espouse support for radio host Alex Jones during an interview with podcaster Joe Rogan. Jones was ordered to pay nearly $1.5 billion to the families of Sandy Hook victims after lying about them for years after the attack.