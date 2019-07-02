Aaron Spelling Mansion Sells For Ungodly Sum, Even By Hollywood Standards

ASSOCIATED PRESS The lavish chateau built by Aaron Spelling is considerably larger than the White House.

The house that “jiggle TV” built just rocked the real estate market of the entertainment capital.

A chateau originally owned by “Charlie’s Angels” producer Aaron Spelling in Los Angeles’ tony Holmby Hills has sold for a staggering $120 million, The Los Angeles Times reported Monday. That’s a record sale price for a home in Los Angeles County, according to the newspaper.

The Times noted that while the sale had yet to be recorded publicly as of Monday, it was a “done deal.”

The so-called Manor, or “Candyland,” nicknamed after the late TV mogul’s wife, Candy, was sold to Formula One racing heiress Petra Stunt for $85 million in 2011, then an LA record, according to The New York Times. The family had listed it in May for $160 million, People reported. It was listed for $200 million in 2016. The family’s decision not to return to LA prompted the sale, The Los Angeles Times wrote.

Spelling, who also produced “The Love Boat” and “Beverly Hills 90210,” which co-starred his daughter, Tori, built the mansion in 1991. He died in 2006 at age 83.

Even by show business standards, the 56,500-square-foot mansion with more than 100 rooms was a monument to excess. It featured a flower-cutting room, a bowling alley, a chamber devoted entirely to storing silver, and a French wine and cheese room, The Hollywood Reporter wrote.

Hard Rock Cafe co-founder Peter Morton sold his Malibu beachfront home for $110 million in April, Variety reported.