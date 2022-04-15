‘Abbott Elementary’ Earns A+ Rotten Tomatoes Score

Chris Perfetti as Jacob Hill and Quinta Brunson as Janine Teagues on ABC's "Abbott Elementary." Ser Baffo/ABC via Getty Images

“Abbott Elementary” just achieved its first flawless victory.

The hit ABC series from creator Quinta Brunson closed the book on its first season this week, scoring an awe-inspiring 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes’ Best TV Series list.

Advertisement

Brunson, who is best known for her work with BuzzFeed and on HBO’s “A Black Lady Sketch Show,” stars as Janine Teagues, a second-grade teacher who loves her job despite the odds stacked against her.

The show follows Teagues and a group of teachers who are determined to help their students succeed in life at a cash-strapped public school in West Philadelphia.

The show also features Tyler James Williams (“Everybody Hates Chris”), Janelle James (“Black Monday”), Lisa Ann Walter (“The Parent Trap”), Chris Perfetti (“What We Do In The Shadows”) and Sheryl Lee Ralph (“Moesha”).

Abbott Elementary’s achievement catapulted it into the league of award-winning shows that have also received perfect ratings from Rotten Tomatoes, including “Breaking Bad,” “Cobra Kai” and “Big Mouth.”

Advertisement

Here’s what Rotten Tomatoes, which ranks shows by evaluating hundreds of reviews by film and television critics, said makes the freshman series a knockout: “Abbott Elementary earns top marks for its empathetic yet sidesplitting critique of the U.S. education system, plus some extra credit for a deftly handled will-they-won’t-they dynamic.”

Just like that, school's out for summer. ✌️ Stream all of #AbbottElementary on Hulu now! pic.twitter.com/j0HrLok5bF — Abbott Elementary (@AbbottElemABC) April 13, 2022

The breakout hit premiered last December on ABC and has been gaining momentum with audiences ever since.

“Abbott Elementary” is confirmed for Season 2, but fans will have to wait to find out when the top-rated series will officially return.

Check out Abbott Elementary on ABC or stream it on Hulu.