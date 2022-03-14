'Abbott Elementary' Is Renewed For A Second Season

Quinta Brunson's breakout ABC sitcom "Abbott Elementary" is returning for a second season. Gilles Mingasson via Getty Images

On Feb. 22, “Abbott Elementary” creator Quinta Brunson announced that the ABC series would be on break for three weeks. As that hiatus nears its end, famished fans can be placated with good news: The show, a mockumentary workplace comedy about a public school in Philadelphia, is officially returning for a second season.

On Monday, a message from Principal Ava Coleman (played by Janelle James) appeared on the show’s official social media accounts, with the character announcing that the camera crew she’d hired to follow faculty and staff around now think she’s a star. “I mean, are we surprised?” the message says.

“With that said, it is with great pleasure that I share they’ll be returning for the 2022-2023 school year!” Ava’s message continues. “That’s right — Abbott Elementary Season Two is coming to a screen near you.”

The freshman series has taken audiences by storm, amassing 9 million total viewers with its second telecast and becoming ABC’s No. 1 comedy in two years among viewers ages 18-49. “Abbott Elementary” premiered in December, and upon its return in January, the series became ABC’s first comedy premiere to quadruple in ratings since its original airing.

Replete with a cast of heavy hitters — including Tyler James Williams, Sheryl Lee Ralph and Lisa Ann Walter — “Abbott Elementary” is about a group of educators at an underfunded school in West Philly who are doing their best with the hand they’ve been dealt.

Inspired by the tales of Brunson’s mother, who is now a retired educator, and named after one of Brunson’s middle school teachers, the show sees the educators tackling mundane and major issues while creating bonds along the way.

"Abbott Elementary" stars (from left) Tyler James Williams, Chris Perfetti, Quinta Brunson, Sheryl Lee Ralph and Lisa Ann Walter. Prashant Gupta via Getty Images

Along with depicting the realities of being a teacher, the “Abbott Elementary” team has consistently partnered with community organizations to support schools throughout the nation via book drives and donations of supplies.

In the show’s renewal announcement, James’ principal character directs readers and viewers to support “our community of young mind shapers” by visiting DonorsChoose.org — and, of course, welcomes some “spa credits and gift cards over $100” for herself.

Williams reposted news of the announcement to his Instagram story and wrote: “Thank you all for watching. I’m so grateful to be able to do it all again with these brilliant and talented artists.” In true Principal Ava fashion, James tweeted out the flyer and added, “DUH.”

While the news energized “Abbott Elementary” fans, there’s still one more week of the series hiatus to go. The show returns on March 22, at 9 p.m. ET, with the episode “Open House.”

