‘Abbott Elementary’ Star Tyler James Williams Ignites Twitter With Surprising Freestyle

The internet is in a whirlwind after actor Tyler James Williams shocked fans with some lusty lyrics.

During an appearance on SiriusXM’s “Sway’s Universe” Wednesday, the “Abbott Elementary” star, who’d stopped by to promote the latest season of the ABC sitcom, set social media aflame by delivering a smooth freestyle that rapidly went viral.

After Williams, a former child star, reflected on his past roles on “Everybody Hates Chris” and “The Walking Dead,” co-host Sway Calloway revealed to listeners that Williams has “bars” and frequently used to send them to him.

“I used to be like, ‘What the hell is going on? This dude is spitting bars,’” Calloway, himself a former rapper, said. “And the voice for it! I love your voice, brother.”

After Calloway spilled the beans, Williams was asked if he still dabbles in writing lyrics, to which he responded: “Oh, I always have something. I’ve always got a little something ... I wouldn’t show up if I didn’t.”

Williams then wowed fans with an explicit freestyle over rapper GloRilla’s hit songs “F.N.F.” and “Tomorrow 2,” featuring Cardi B, for nearly two minutes.

“My forehead touching her forehead/ One more head touching her cervix/ She biting, she scratching the surface/ She moan she could take it, she perfect,” Williams raps at about 16:05 in the above video.

The actor’s freestyle video quickly went viral, with fans on Twitter swooning over his deep voice and steamy lyrics.

WHY did Tyler James Williams sliiiide so sexy on his FNF freestyle w sway 😫 😳 — ßae ( ͡° ͜ʖ ͡°) (@651bae) October 26, 2022

Oh why my water just broke… pic.twitter.com/0TkOflpxVV — theo ጢዖ (@theosmanifesto) November 2, 2022

Why did I just hear Tyler James Williams freestyle on Sway and it was …. Whew that voice hold on 😍😫 — de Haan ✨ (@hysterical713) November 1, 2022

Fans of Williams before his current role on “Abbott Elementary” as nerdy teacher Gregory Eddie may remember the actor displaying his skills on the mic in the 2012 Disney Channel musical film “Let It Shine.”

In 2014, Williams also stopped by “Sway’s Universe” and freestyled over Drake’s “6 God” instrumental.