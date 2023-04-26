Former Fox News staffer Abby Grossberg said Tuesday that photos in Tucker Carlson’s office of then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) in a swimsuit kept her from working at first. (Watch the video below.)

Grossberg accused the now-ousted Carlson of fostering a hostile and misogynistic work environment in a lawsuit. She detailed her allegations in an interview with MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace, the day after the far-right prime-time star parted ways with Fox News.

Advertisement

On her first day of work, “there are literally pictures like this big of Nancy Pelosi in a bathing suit in Europe plastered all over,” Grossberg said, stretching one arm over her head. “There was even one on my computer screen for the temporary computer I had to use, and I had to take it down just to work.”

Abby Grossberg on MSNBC talks about showing up to work for Tucker Carlson and seeing pics of Nancy Pelosi in a bathing seat plastered all over the place pic.twitter.com/WGCMPc1Ft4 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 25, 2023

Mentions of Pelosi’s “plunging swimsuit” decorating Carlson’s space emerged when Grossberg’s lawsuit was reported in March.

Days after starting her Fox News job, Grossberg said she was asked by senior producers if another host, Maria Bartiromo, for whom she also worked, was having an affair with then-House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.).

Advertisement

“I was shocked,” Grossberg said.

Grossberg, the head of booking who was fired after suing the network, has also claimed that she was pressured by Fox News to give a misleading deposition in the network’s defense in Dominion Voting Systems’ defamation lawsuit.

Fox News eventually settled that suit, which accused the network of falsely claiming that the voting machines were rigged against Donald Trump in the 2020 election.