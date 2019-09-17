Reality TV star Abby Lee Miller is offering some insights into prison life to actor Felicity Huffman, who is preparing to serve 14 days for her role in the college admissions bribery scandal.

The “Dance Moms” star, who served 8 months in federal prison between 2017 and 2018 for bankruptcy fraud, told US Weekly on Saturday that the “first day going in is the most stressful.”

After that, she said Huffman will be sent to a “big, huge room with bunk beds” in order to acclimate to prison life.

“She’s not going to get a job because she won’t be there long enough. She’s not going to learn how to be a plumber and how to do HVAC,” Miller said.

Miller also predicted that the scandal and prison stint would not damage Huffman’s career, suggesting that she could “make a huge movie out of it.” Miller’s own post-prison life involves working on a new scripted dance show, she said.

Earlier this year, Miller said in an interview on “Good Morning America” that she was mistreated by the guards because of her celebrity status. She claimed they dumped her belongings out of her locker and pulled out her eyelash extensions, among other things. The Federal Bureau of Prisons declined to comment on her allegations at the time.

Huffman is expected to start her sentence on October 25. Her attorney requested that she attend a low security federal correctional institution in Dublin, California, CNN reported; however, the facility has not yet been formally decided.