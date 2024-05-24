Potential Trump Running Mate Dodges Abby Phillip’s 'Real Simple Question' Over And Over

CNN’s Abby Phillip on Thursday grilled Rep. Byron Donalds (R-Fla.) on the false claim that some high-profile Republicans are pushing about the FBI’s 2022 classified documents search of Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate.
Phillip repeatedly asked Donalds why figures on the right — including himself and Trump — had twisted the boilerplate search warrant text which authorized the use of deadly force in the raid as being some sort of “assassination attempt” on Trump that had been green-lit by President Joe Biden.
Trump himself has said Biden was “locked & loaded ready to take me out.”
“That’s just not true. Why would you say something like that?” Phillip asked Donalds, who attended Trump’s hush money trial in New York last week in a show of support for the four-times-indicted ex-POTUS.
Donalds, who is considered to be a potential running mate for presumptive GOP nominee Trump, dodged.
Phillip persisted with her line of questioning, saying: “Congressman, with all due respect, the language for the search is standard operating procedure for every operation of that kind that the FBI does. They did the same thing when they searched Joe Biden’s house. So how is that weaponizing it?”
The ultra-conservative Florida congressman dodged again.
Phillip continued: “Congressman, I’m talking about the conspiracy theory that the FBI was trying to assassinate Trump. Would you acknowledge that that is not true?”
Donalds dodged yet again.
Phillip said: “Just, real simple question. Is it true or false that the FBI was trying to assassinate Trump?”
Another dodge from Donalds.
“Congressman, I just want to note that you are not responding to a very simple question about a conspiracy theory that you voiced,” said Phillip.
Following further dodges from Donalds, Phillip said it was “pretty extraordinary that when faced with really clear facts, very clear facts, it’s pretty much black and white, you won’t acknowledge it” is untrue.
“I’m trying to understand why,” she said. “Is it because the former president himself has raised this conspiracy that you feel like you have to support it?”
Watch the exchange here: