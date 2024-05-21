EntertainmentCNNsean combsabby phillip

CNN Interview With Rapper About Diddy Attack Spirals Into Disaster

Cam'ron grew irritated by Abby Phillip's questions and started acting out.
Ron Dicker
General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

Rapper Cam’ron plugged his intimacy supplement, made a crude sexual reference, and wondered aloud why he was asked to appear on CNN as anchor Abby Phillip asked him Monday about video of Sean “Diddy” Combs beating his ex-girlfriend. (Watch the exchange below.)

Cam’ron, who said he knows Combs but they are not friends, called Combs’ violence in recently released surveillance footage of the 2016 incident “egregious.” He said it wasn’t for him to weigh in on Combs’ subsequent apology, adding that it was up to the victim, Cassie Ventura.

Phillip replayed a podcast clip of former Combs associate and rapper Mase telling Cam’ron why he steered him away from Combs. Phillip then asked the guest if Combs was known to mistreat his artists.

Cam’ron loudly drank his PinkHorsePower supplement that his website claims to have “libido-enhancing” qualities, turning the container so viewers could see the label. “Sorry I’m gonna get some cheeks after this HorsePower drink,” he said.

He also plugged his YouTube show and eventually lost all patience with the discussion revolving around Combs.

“Who the talent agent for this joint?” he said. “Like you think I be sitting around watching what Diddy do and all this? I didn’t know this was a Diddy joint. ... Who booked me for his joint?”

Phillip then thanked him for his time and essentially ended the interview.

