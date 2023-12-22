Abby Phillip Shows Why Trump Is 'Head Cheerleader' In Hypocrisy Over Colorado

Donald Trump’s outrage at being removed from the primary ballot in Colorado is “ironic,” CNN’s Abby Phillip said on Thursday. (Watch the video below.)
The anchor then showed why by listing the numerous times Trump has called for the barring of political rivals and other candidates.
“Donald Trump is usually the head cheerleader for Team Disqualification,” she said. “He did it as a birther with the bogus argument that Barack Obama wasn’t eligible for the presidency. He did it with Ted Cruz in 2016, calling on Iowa to give him the boot.”
Phillip shifted to video highlights of Trump demanding that opponents be prohibited from running, most notably Hillary Clinton, his Democratic adversary in the 2016 presidential election.
The Washington Post ran a similar list illustrating Trump’s hypocrisy this week.
Trump and a spokesperson cried election interference after the Colorado Supreme Court ruled that the GOP presidential front-runner be omitted from the state’s ballot. The court cited a constitutional amendment that bans insurrectionists from holding office.
While Trump denied being an insurrectionist for his alleged role in the Capitol siege to try to overturn the election on Jan. 6, 2021, President Joe Biden said it was “self-evident” that Trump merits the title. “He certainly supported an insurrection. There’s no question about it. None. Zero,” the president said.