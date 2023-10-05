CNN’s Abby Phillip Busts Kevin McCarthy’s Blame Claim With Walk Down Memory Lane

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) accused Democrats of picking politics over the institution of the House following his ousting from the speakership role this week.

On Wednesday, CNN’s Abby Phillip suggested, “If you look at the recent history of Republican speakers, the cause of death becomes a little clearer.”

Advertisement

Phillip added, “McCarthy, ousted. Paul Ryan quit in disgust over his right flank. John Boehner, pushed out by the Freedom Caucus.”

The CNN host continued the GOP’s history in the leadership role, saying, “Dennis Hastert spent time in prison after admitting sexual abuse. And the hyper-partisan Newt Gingrich, who faced ethical complaints, resigned before his own caucus staged a rebellion.”

Phillip concluded, “So, perhaps the issue isn’t actually Democrats, but the insatiable thirst for rebellion in the Republican conference.”

Watch the clip here: