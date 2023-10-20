Abby Phillip Confronts Sen. Tim Scott For Opposing Humanitarian Aid To Palestinians

LOADING ERROR LOADING

CNN host Abby Phillip on Thursday grilled Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) for opposing humanitarian aid to Palestinians in Gaza. (Watch the video below.)

“How is making life more miserable for Gazans something that helps Israel?” the CNN anchor asked the Republican lawmaker.

President Joe Biden announced a $100 million package for civilians in Gaza and the West Bank as the war between Israel and Hamas escalates.

Phillip confirmed Scott’s objection to the assistance before asking: “I wonder, just putting aside some of the kind of political rhetoric around this, how is making life more miserable for Gazans something that helps Israel?”

“I’m glad you asked that question,” replied Scott, who didn’t exactly answer it. But he did echo other conservatives’ claims that Hamas militants would steal the aid. (Biden has warned that militants’ attempts to restrict the flow of goods would make things worse, demonstrating again their lack of concern for the Palestinian people.)

Scott recounted the atrocities of Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack on Israel that ignited the war and spoke of “making sure that never happens again.”

Phillip tried clarifying matters, saying: “I understand, but I’m talking about humanitarian aid, which Israel, by the way, has agreed to.”

Scott steamrolled over her point. “I don’t want a dime, a nickel, a penny ending up in the hands of Hamas,” he said. “We know that at the end of the day in the Gaza Strip, Hamas controls every penny.”

Phillip again tried to set Scott straight. “This is not what I’m talking about here, and what this aid is... is not cash. We’re talking about access to water, food, medical care,” she said.

“I guess what I’m saying, senator, is if Israel has agreed with the United States to allow $100 million of humanitarian aid into southern Gaza, where they have asked for civilians to go to, why would you oppose that aid being provided?” Phillip continued.

Scott reiterated his concern that the aid would wind up “in the hands of terrorist organizations.”

Phillip steered the going-nowhere conversation to the hundreds of Americans in Gaza who might benefit from the assistance and asked if they should be “fending for themselves.”

Scott replied they should leave the vulnerable areas with Israel’s offered help “to get out of harm’s way.”

He added, “By doing that, we accelerate the path to victory for Israel, which then eliminates the need for a conflict.”