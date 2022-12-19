What's Hot

Gwyneth Paltrow Reveals She's 'Pretty Much' Friends With All Her Exes Thanks To ‘Conscious Uncoupling’

Missing U.S. College Student Found In Spain After Weekslong Search

CNN's Jim Acosta Says He Can't Use His Twitter Over Competitive Platform Policy

Twitter Roasts Elon Musk For Posting His Location At The World Cup

Arctic Air Will Blast Much Of US Just Before Christmas

The Proud Boys Sedition Trial And The Violence At The GOP's Core

Jewish Festival Of Lights Begins In Ukraine As Battles Rage

Steven Spielberg 'Truly Regrets' Decimation Of Shark Population After 'Jaws'

Texas Border Cities Plan For Cold, Busy End To Title 42

What To Watch As Jan. 6 Panel Cites Trump's 'Attempted Coup'

What Happens To Your Body If You Don't Work Out Over The Holidays

‘Superman’ Actor Henry Cavill Is Moving On To Lead Amazon’s ‘Warhammer 40K’ Series

Politics
Joe Biden TexasABC Greg AbbottU.S.-Mexico Border

ABC News Reporter Questions Texas Gov. Greg Abbott Over Biden Border Claims

Reporter Martha Raddatz grilled the GOP governor for his "open border" message to migrants.
Ben Blanchet

ABC News reporter Martha Raddatz called out Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) and two other prominent Republicans for sending a “message” to migrants on the security of the U.S.-Mexico border.

Raddatz talked to the GOP governor for a report on Wednesday’s expiration of a Donald Trump immigration policy that allowed the “rapid expulsion” of migrants. The policy, imposed in March 2020 due to COVID-19 pandemic-related concerns, barred over 2 million migrants at the border, ABC reported.

Raddatz grilled Abbott for his previous claims of an “open border” that she said sent a message that “reverberates in Mexico.”

“I don’t think I’ve ever heard President Joe Biden say ‘We have an open border, come on over,’” Raddatz said.

“But people I have heard say it are you, are former President Trump, Ron DeSantis. That message reverberates in Mexico and beyond. So they do get the message that it is an open border and smugglers use all those kinds of statements.”

Abbott later said “it was known from the time that Joe Biden got elected that Joe Biden supported open borders.” He said smugglers know whether Biden will enforce immigration laws.

Raddatz pressed further: “How do you play into that? What can you do better?”

The use of the term “open border” to describe Biden’s policy, PolitiFact found, has been “inconsistent” with his immigration stance, as he’s “still supported security measures at the border.”

“We don’t have an open border. That’s absurd,” Terence Garrett, political science professor at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley, told the publication.

Watch more from Raddatz’s interview with Abbott below.

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Ben Blanchet - null

Popular in the Community