ABC Boss Hasn't Spoken To Constance Wu Since Meltdown, 'Happy That She Apologized'

“I do love and enjoy it. I hope you believe me,” she wrote. “People can hold conflicting feelings in their hearts — that conflict is a part of being human. So I can both love the show/cast/crew but at the same to be disappointed that I lost that other unrelated job.”

“Fresh Off the Boat” premiered in early 2015, and it boosted Wu’s acting career. The 37-year-old then gained further acclaim when she starred in 2018′s movie blockbuster, “Crazy Rich Asians.”