ABC Boss Hasn't Spoken To Constance Wu Since Meltdown, 'Happy That She Apologized'

The president of ABC Entertainment hasn’t caught up with Constance Wu since the actress’ Twitter meltdown in May that complained about the renewal of the TV show she stars in, “Fresh Off The Boat.”
Speaking to reporters Monday in Los Angeles, Karey Burke said that while she was “happy that [Wu] apologized,” she’s “had no further conversations with Constance.”
Burke added that “Fresh Off the Boat” starts production of its new season this week, “and I will see her at the table read.”
The TV executive said later that she’s had conversations with the sitcom’s producers, who “made it clear very early on that everyone took Constance at her word that she was apologetic for what she had said.”
“I have heard nothing about anything other than enthusiasm for everyone to get back to work,” Burke said.
Wu sparked controversy when she responded to news of the hit series’ renewal by tweeting that she was “so upset right now that I’m literally crying. Ugh. Fuck,” along with several other cryptic messages. The next day, she shared an essay on Twitter, clarifying her thoughts.
“I was temporarily upset yesterday not [because] I hate the show but [because] its renewal meant I had to give up another project that I was really passionate about,” Wu wrote. “So my dismayed social media replies were more about that other project and not about FOTB.”
She added that while many may have interpreted her initial words to mean she doesn’t “love and enjoy FOTB,” that’s not the case.
“I do love and enjoy it. I hope you believe me,” she wrote. “People can hold conflicting feelings in their hearts — that conflict is a part of being human. So I can both love the show/cast/crew but at the same to be disappointed that I lost that other unrelated job.”
“Fresh Off the Boat” premiered in early 2015, and it boosted Wu’s acting career. The 37-year-old then gained further acclaim when she starred in 2018′s movie blockbuster, “Crazy Rich Asians.”