What's Hot

'Simply Who They Are': Jen Psaki Rips Fox News For Enabling Tucker Carlson

Nancy Mace Derides DeSantis' Abortion Ban: Not A Way To 'Change Hearts And Minds'

Sen. Bernie Sanders Predicts Biden ‘Landslide’ In 2024 On 1 Condition

How Lurking On Wall Street Influenced 'Succession' Fashion

33 Packing Tips For Traveling With Just Carry On Luggage

How To Tell Your Child That They Have ADHD

If Your Yard Has Seen Better Days, You Need These 29 Things

'Despicable': Greg Abbott Ripped For Characterization Of Mass Shooting Victims

This Men’s Workout Underwear Is Actually Supportive, According To Reviewers

Here Are 8 No-Touch Insect-Catching Tools If You're Terrified Of Bugs

The Best Brands Of Store-Bought Salsa, According To Mexican Chefs

Germany Launches $53-A-Month Ticket For Public Transit Nationwide

SportsABCMiami Heatworld trade center

ABC Makes A 'Big Yikes' Blunder In Introducing Knicks-Heat Halftime Show

The network's editing goof, for which it apologized, had some fans wondering "who screwed that up?"
Ron Dicker

General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

ABC was not in postseason form as it introduced the halftime show of the New York Knicks-Miami Heat playoff game at Madison Square Garden on Sunday. (Watch the video below.)

The network oddly cut to stock imagery of the long-gone World Trade Center with no context, jarring viewers, Awful Announcing reported. And it stayed there for several seconds as the footage promoted MetaQuest’s presentation of ABC’s halftime report.

Broadcasters sometimes use canned images or skyline video of the host team’s city during a game, but usually it’s contemporary. Historical background for an upcoming segment or perhaps a whimsical nod to the past with brief commentary can be exceptions.

This was not.

The twin towers collapsed shortly after passenger jets hijacked by terrorists rammed into them on Sept. 11, 2001. The iconic skyscrapers don’t really make for a jaunty intro to a sporting event segment.

“We mistakenly used an old stock image and we apologize,” an ESPN spokesperson told the New York Post after the Knicks lost Game 1. ABC and ESPN both are owned by Disney.

Fans let the broadcasters have it on Twitter, calling it a “big yikes” moment and also joking about the blunder.

“It’s from the last time the Knicks were relevant,” one wrote.

Go To Homepage
Ron Dicker - General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

Popular in the Community