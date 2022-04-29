If you’re hesitant to try Abercrombie for yourself, you’re not alone. While mid-size model and self-love influencer Alex Michael May now loves her Abercrombie jean shorts, she said she initially felt hesitant, even a little nervous, about trying them.
“I held out for a long time, and I think it was more of a subconscious thing,” May said. “But I realized now in hindsight, that I was actually scared because of my past experiences with the brand, especially as a young adult, and actually even as a child.”
But as other curvy influencers posted their try-on videos and reviews of the shorts, May says she felt safer giving them a try ― a risk she says completely paid off. “I have to say that these are the first jean shorts I’m completely comfortable wearing in a really, really long time. I haven’t worn jean shorts in years,” she said.
May said Abercrombie’s excellent fit on curvy bodies isn’t a random coincidence. After connecting on Instagram with a fit model for the brand, May learned Abercrombie specially fits their larger-sized clothes to larger bodies, instead of just grading up from smaller “sample” sizes.
“Other brands have called certain jean selections ‘curvy’ or tried to cater to curvy and plus-size bodies, and I just don’t know if anyone’s done that great of a job before,” May said. “Abercrombie actually fit [their shorts] on a curvy, plus-size woman. They allowed for the difference in hips and to be loose around the thigh.”
As Abercrombie shorts only currently run to a waist size 37 (a women’s size 24), May says they still have room to grow before they have a truly inclusive size range. Yet, she hopes that even expanding their jean shorts up to a 24 can be a signal to other brands to start better serving their customers by producing wider size ranges.
“That’s a bigger question, whether people are OK with supporting brands that have had a patchy history. But I think if we call for change, we have to allow space for change,” May said. “I think Abercrombie is a great example for a brand changing with the times and making important changes and being able to win back a customer that they once alienated.”
We’ve rounded up a selection of the best Abercrombie jean shorts, all of which come in sizes 000-24. Note the “Curve Love” style is designed to have a little more room in the hips, with the same size waist.
