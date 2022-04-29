Shopping
Abercrombie & Fitch Has The Best Jean Shorts. Here's What To Get.

"White Hot" Netflix documentary viewers won't believe it, but Abercrombie jean shorts are it — and they run from size 000 to size 24.

The <a href="https://imp.i254217.net/c/2706071/804613/11415?subId1=abercrombieshorts-griffinwynne-042822-626a99fbe4b04a9ff898e8b7&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.abercrombie.com%2Fshop%2Fus%2Fp%2F90s-high-rise-cutoff-shorts-47240820%3FcategoryId%3D12262%26seq%3D02%26faceout%3Dprod1" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="&#x27;90s high-rise cutoff shorts in light" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="626a99fbe4b04a9ff898e8b7" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://imp.i254217.net/c/2706071/804613/11415?subId1=abercrombieshorts-griffinwynne-042822-626a99fbe4b04a9ff898e8b7&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.abercrombie.com%2Fshop%2Fus%2Fp%2F90s-high-rise-cutoff-shorts-47240820%3FcategoryId%3D12262%26seq%3D02%26faceout%3Dprod1" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">'90s high-rise cutoff shorts in light</a>, <a href="https://imp.i254217.net/c/2706071/804613/11415?subId1=abercrombieshorts-griffinwynne-042822-626a99fbe4b04a9ff898e8b7&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.abercrombie.com%2Fshop%2Fus%2Fp%2Fhigh-rise-mom-shorts-46848821%3FcategoryId%3D12262%26seq%3D09%26faceout%3Dmodel1" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="high-rise mom shorts in medium wash" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="626a99fbe4b04a9ff898e8b7" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://imp.i254217.net/c/2706071/804613/11415?subId1=abercrombieshorts-griffinwynne-042822-626a99fbe4b04a9ff898e8b7&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.abercrombie.com%2Fshop%2Fus%2Fp%2Fhigh-rise-mom-shorts-46848821%3FcategoryId%3D12262%26seq%3D09%26faceout%3Dmodel1" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">high-rise mom shorts in medium wash</a> and <a href="https://imp.i254217.net/c/2706071/804613/11415?subId1=abercrombieshorts-griffinwynne-042822-626a99fbe4b04a9ff898e8b7&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.abercrombie.com%2Fshop%2Fus%2Fp%2Fcurve-love-90s-high-rise-cutoff-shorts-47240819%3FcategoryId%3D12262%26seq%3D04%26faceout%3Dmodel1" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Curve Love relaxed &#x27;90s high-rise cutoff shorts in black" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="626a99fbe4b04a9ff898e8b7" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://imp.i254217.net/c/2706071/804613/11415?subId1=abercrombieshorts-griffinwynne-042822-626a99fbe4b04a9ff898e8b7&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.abercrombie.com%2Fshop%2Fus%2Fp%2Fcurve-love-90s-high-rise-cutoff-shorts-47240819%3FcategoryId%3D12262%26seq%3D04%26faceout%3Dmodel1" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">Curve Love relaxed '90s high-rise cutoff shorts in black</a> from Abercrombie & Fitch.
On the heels of “White Hot,” Netflix’s recent documentary, clothing retailer Abercrombie & Fitch is all over the internet. From its start as an outdoors sporting goods store back in 1892 to its notorious role in perpetuating unrealistic body standards throughout the 2000s, Abercrombie has had many iterations.

The most current version of the brand, we’re surprised to say, is making comfortable, versatile and high-quality denim shorts from size 000-24. The shorts come in a wide variety of cuts, colors and styles, all of which seem to look and feel amazing on different body shapes and sizes. From parenting blogs to mid-sized fashion influencers (around sizes 12-16), people are citing the amazing fit and wearability of the shorts, not to mention the plethora of fits and styles.

“Abercrombie’s range of rises is pretty genius, we love it,” Shana Draugelis, founder of fashion and lifestyle parenting site The Mom Edit, told HuffPost. “There are very few denim brands that are so loved by our whole team, we have editors who range from size 2 to plus-size, and are 5′2″ to 5′10,″ but Abercrombie is a pretty solid team favorite.”

Funnily enough, Draugelis said The Mom Edit team loves Abercrombie’s “mom” and “dad” style shorts.

″[The mom shorts] come in different lengths (so our tall editors are happy), as well as different rises. Especially in summer’s heat, we all get really picky over how much of a high rise we do (or do not) want,” Draugelis said. ”[The dad shorts] have a slouchier, casual feel and, frankly, a slight 90′s vibe.”

@alexmichaelmay

all ON SALE & LINKED IN BIO 😘 ITS SHORT SZN BAYBAY @abercrombie giving us options #midsizefashion #ByeByeSundayBlues #midsize #tryonhaul

♬ Frolic (Theme from "Curb Your Enthusiasm" TV Show) - Luciano Michelini

If you’re hesitant to try Abercrombie for yourself, you’re not alone. While mid-size model and self-love influencer Alex Michael May now loves her Abercrombie jean shorts, she said she initially felt hesitant, even a little nervous, about trying them.

“I held out for a long time, and I think it was more of a subconscious thing,” May said. “But I realized now in hindsight, that I was actually scared because of my past experiences with the brand, especially as a young adult, and actually even as a child.”

But as other curvy influencers posted their try-on videos and reviews of the shorts, May says she felt safer giving them a try ― a risk she says completely paid off. “I have to say that these are the first jean shorts I’m completely comfortable wearing in a really, really long time. I haven’t worn jean shorts in years,” she said.

May said Abercrombie’s excellent fit on curvy bodies isn’t a random coincidence. After connecting on Instagram with a fit model for the brand, May learned Abercrombie specially fits their larger-sized clothes to larger bodies, instead of just grading up from smaller “sample” sizes.

“Other brands have called certain jean selections ‘curvy’ or tried to cater to curvy and plus-size bodies, and I just don’t know if anyone’s done that great of a job before,” May said. “Abercrombie actually fit [their shorts] on a curvy, plus-size woman. They allowed for the difference in hips and to be loose around the thigh.”

As Abercrombie shorts only currently run to a waist size 37 (a women’s size 24), May says they still have room to grow before they have a truly inclusive size range. Yet, she hopes that even expanding their jean shorts up to a 24 can be a signal to other brands to start better serving their customers by producing wider size ranges.

“That’s a bigger question, whether people are OK with supporting brands that have had a patchy history. But I think if we call for change, we have to allow space for change,” May said. “I think Abercrombie is a great example for a brand changing with the times and making important changes and being able to win back a customer that they once alienated.”

We’ve rounded up a selection of the best Abercrombie jean shorts, all of which come in sizes 000-24. Note the “Curve Love” style is designed to have a little more room in the hips, with the same size waist.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Abercrombie & Fitch
Curve Love '90s low-rise baggy shorts
If you've always liked darker wash jeans, these shorts are a must. They're a baggy, relaxed fit that comes in three washes, with a little extra room in the thighs, minimal distressing and a lower rise. They look super casual and cool and pair perfectly with T-shirts or button-ups.
Get them from Abercrombie and Fitch for $59.
2
Abercrombie & Fitch
High-rise dad shorts
Taller folks and people who like a little length in their shorts, rejoice! The high-rise dad shorts in medium give you that classic "cut-off" look without a constant wedgie. They're mid-wash, high-waisted denim shorts that come in six different colors and styles, ranging from totally tailored to relaxed and distressed.
Get them from Abercrombie & Fitch for $59.
3
Abercrombie & Fitch
'90s high-rise cutoff shorts
These '90s-style shorts come in four colors in a relaxed, baggier fit with trendy distressing and frayed hems. They've got a higher rise, so they're super easy to wear with bodysuits or tank tops.
Get them from Abercrombie and Fitch for $59.
4
Abercrombie & Fitch
High-rise dad shorts with a diagonal fly
For that trendy diagonal fly you're seeing everywhere but on shorts, I give you these high-rise dad shorts. They're 99% cotton and loose in the thighs with a little trendy fraying but not a ton of distressing. They're super easy to dress up or down and will make even a plain T-shirt look like a Fashion Week ensemble. The diagonal zipper style comes in light wash and black.
Get them from Abercrombie and Fitch for $65.
5
Abercrombie & Fitch
High-rise mom shorts
With a "mom jean" shape and a hemmed bottom, these high-rise shorts are classic and clean-cut. They're a shorter short, with a loose leg and minimal distressing. They come in nine colors and styles, from more structured and polished to frayed and distressed.
Get them from Abercrombie and Fitch for $65.
6
Abercrombie & Fitch
Curve Love relaxed '90s high-rise cutoff shorts
For a booty short that will hit your hips and waist right, look no further. The Curve Love relaxed '90s high-rise cutoff shorts are roomy in the thighs without being baggy at the waist. These come in four colors and are a short-short, so get ready to get cheeky.
Get them from Abercrombie and Fitch for $59.
7
Abercrombie & Fitch
High-rise mom shorts with a diagonal zipper
The "medium" shade of these high-rise mom shorts really hit the trifecta. They feature a diagonal zipper, a perfect worn-in wash and come in a high-rise but still cheeky cut. You'll be stylish and comfortable all summer long; what's better than that?

These also come in eight other colors that don't feature the diagonal zipper.
Get them from Abercrombie and Fitch for $70.
8
Abercrombie & Fitch
High-rise 4-inch mom shorts
The perfect mix of tailored and distressed, the high-rise 4-inch mom shorts have a hemmed "V" on the sides, but fraying and distressing around the legs. They're a higher-rise short that comes in three washes of denim and give you full-bottom coverage that's still on-trend.
Get them from Abercrombie and Fitch for $59.
9
Abercrombie & Fitch
Mid-rise mom shorts
These mid-rise mom shorts in medium destroy are a cheeky cut with lots of distressing. They come in three washes, give you an instant rock star edge and pair well with blazers or oversized tops.
Get them from Abercrombie and Fitch for $59.
10
Abercrombie & Fitch
'90s low-rise baggy shorts
These lower-rise shorts are effortlessly casual and cool in three washes. Like '90s-style pants, they're a baggy, relaxed fit with some light distressing and fraying around the hems.
Get them from Abercrombie and Fitch for $59.
11
Abercrombie & Fitch
High-rise 7-inch dad shorts
Finally, a more modest cut that's still fresh and stylish. The high-rise 7-inch dad shorts come to about mid-thigh. The light wash is not distressed and has a completely intact hem, so they can easily be dressed up, but the two other washes are frayed and worn-in.
Get them from Abercrombie and Fitch for $65.
12
Abercrombie & Fitch
Curve Love high-rise dad shorts in black
If you're looking for that trendy diagonal fly, it comes in the black shade of the Curve Love style. For something a little more elevated, these high-rise dad shorts are tailored, with no frays or distressing. They have a little extra room in the thighs for extra comfort.
Get them from Abercrombie & Fitch for $65.
