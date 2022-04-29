On the heels of “White Hot,” Netflix’s recent documentary, clothing retailer Abercrombie & Fitch is all over the internet. From its start as an outdoors sporting goods store back in 1892 to its notorious role in perpetuating unrealistic body standards throughout the 2000s, Abercrombie has had many iterations.

The most current version of the brand, we’re surprised to say, is making comfortable, versatile and high-quality denim shorts from size 000-24. The shorts come in a wide variety of cuts, colors and styles, all of which seem to look and feel amazing on different body shapes and sizes. From parenting blogs to mid-sized fashion influencers (around sizes 12-16), people are citing the amazing fit and wearability of the shorts, not to mention the plethora of fits and styles.

“Abercrombie’s range of rises is pretty genius, we love it,” Shana Draugelis, founder of fashion and lifestyle parenting site The Mom Edit, told HuffPost. “There are very few denim brands that are so loved by our whole team, we have editors who range from size 2 to plus-size, and are 5′2″ to 5′10,″ but Abercrombie is a pretty solid team favorite.”

Funnily enough, Draugelis said The Mom Edit team loves Abercrombie’s “mom” and “dad” style shorts.

″[The mom shorts] come in different lengths (so our tall editors are happy), as well as different rises. Especially in summer’s heat, we all get really picky over how much of a high rise we do (or do not) want,” Draugelis said. ”[The dad shorts] have a slouchier, casual feel and, frankly, a slight 90′s vibe.”