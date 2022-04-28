As an old millennial, I’ve been watching the return of early-aughts style with extreme trepidation; the mere thought of pouring myself into ultra-low rise pants sends shivers down my spine. But alongside flower hair clips, chunky boots and vests as shirts, an unexpected early aughts fashion staple has seen a recent surge in demand: Abercrombie & Fitch.

Interestingly enough, TikTok had a hand in boosting the once-controversial brand’s popularity — the hashtag #Abercrombie has an astonishing 297.6 million views. Models, influencers and other users regularly make videos of their hauls, and to be honest, it is unexpectedly cute and stylish. The brand has made it a point to appeal to Gen Z, emphasizing clean styling and construction, minimal basics and embracing inclusive sizing, from petites to tall and plus sizes.

This is a major departure from the Abercrombie of my youth, which was all about exclusivity that solely catered to thin white model-like teenagers. In fact, a now-streaming Netflix documentary, “White Hot: The Rise & Fall of Abercrombie & Fitch” explores the company’s problematic past.

If, like me, you’ve been feeling skeptical about the return of Abercrombie & Fitch, then you need to keep scrolling. I found 10 shockingly chic and modern pieces from their current selection and they’re wearable, timeless and effortless. Perfect for everything from your next spring wedding, beach adventure or workday.