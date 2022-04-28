Shopping
The Chicest Abercrombie & Fitch Clothing You Can Get Right Now

From matching sets to denim shorts to straight-leg pants, the reimagined Abercrombie & Fitch has something for everyone.

Senior Staff Writer, HuffPost

Abercrombie & Fitch's <a href="https://imp.i254217.net/c/2706071/804613/11415?subId1=abercrombiefitch-lourdesuribe-042822-62670142e4b0d07748641ec2&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.abercrombie.com%2Fshop%2Fus%2Fp%2Ftailored-wide-leg-pants-49505834" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="tailored wide-leg pants" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="62670142e4b0d07748641ec2" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://imp.i254217.net/c/2706071/804613/11415?subId1=abercrombiefitch-lourdesuribe-042822-62670142e4b0d07748641ec2&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.abercrombie.com%2Fshop%2Fus%2Fp%2Ftailored-wide-leg-pants-49505834" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">tailored wide-leg pants</a>, <a href="https://imp.i254217.net/c/2706071/804613/11415?subId1=abercrombiefitch-lourdesuribe-042822-62670142e4b0d07748641ec2&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.abercrombie.com%2Fshop%2Fus%2Fp%2Fruched-tiny-set-top-48311819%3FcategoryId%3D12266%26seq%3D02%26faceout%3Dmodel1" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="ruched bra and skirt set" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="62670142e4b0d07748641ec2" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://imp.i254217.net/c/2706071/804613/11415?subId1=abercrombiefitch-lourdesuribe-042822-62670142e4b0d07748641ec2&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.abercrombie.com%2Fshop%2Fus%2Fp%2Fruched-tiny-set-top-48311819%3FcategoryId%3D12266%26seq%3D02%26faceout%3Dmodel1" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">ruched bra and skirt set</a> and <a href="https://imp.i254217.net/c/2706071/804613/11415?subId1=abercrombiefitch-lourdesuribe-042822-62670142e4b0d07748641ec2&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.abercrombie.com%2Fshop%2Fus%2Fp%2Fcurve-love-90s-low-rise-baggy-jeans-49320830%3FcategoryId%3D12266%26seq%3D06%26faceout%3Dmodel1" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="low-rise straight leg jeans" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="62670142e4b0d07748641ec2" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://imp.i254217.net/c/2706071/804613/11415?subId1=abercrombiefitch-lourdesuribe-042822-62670142e4b0d07748641ec2&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.abercrombie.com%2Fshop%2Fus%2Fp%2Fcurve-love-90s-low-rise-baggy-jeans-49320830%3FcategoryId%3D12266%26seq%3D06%26faceout%3Dmodel1" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">low-rise straight leg jeans</a>.
As an old millennial, I’ve been watching the return of early-aughts style with extreme trepidation; the mere thought of pouring myself into ultra-low rise pants sends shivers down my spine. But alongside flower hair clips, chunky boots and vests as shirts, an unexpected early aughts fashion staple has seen a recent surge in demand: Abercrombie & Fitch.

Interestingly enough, TikTok had a hand in boosting the once-controversial brand’s popularity — the hashtag #Abercrombie has an astonishing 297.6 million views. Models, influencers and other users regularly make videos of their hauls, and to be honest, it is unexpectedly cute and stylish. The brand has made it a point to appeal to Gen Z, emphasizing clean styling and construction, minimal basics and embracing inclusive sizing, from petites to tall and plus sizes.

This is a major departure from the Abercrombie of my youth, which was all about exclusivity that solely catered to thin white model-like teenagers. In fact, a now-streaming Netflix documentary, “White Hot: The Rise & Fall of Abercrombie & Fitch” explores the company’s problematic past.

If, like me, you’ve been feeling skeptical about the return of Abercrombie & Fitch, then you need to keep scrolling. I found 10 shockingly chic and modern pieces from their current selection and they’re wearable, timeless and effortless. Perfect for everything from your next spring wedding, beach adventure or workday.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Abercrombie & Fitch
A ruched bra and skirt set
The soft poplin fabric of this bra and skirt set gives it a floaty, airy quality that is perfect for all your summer events. The top has adjustable thin straps and the skirt features an ultra high rise and comfy elastic band.
Get the top for $40.Get the skirt for $80.
2
Abercrombie & Fitch
The perfect pair of denim shorts
Step into summer with the perfect dad shorts courtesy of this delightful high-rise denim pair. They have a seven-inch length and come in three different washes, with distressed details and a frayed hem for a slightly retro vibe.
Get them for $65.
3
Abercrombie & Fitch
A pair of tailored wide leg pants
Available in short, regular and long lengths and six different shades, these ultra high-rise pants are made from a classic menswear fabric for a versatile, tailored silhouette that looks beautiful on every physique.
Get them for $80.
4
Abercrombie & Fitch
A fluttery dress
Available in three different colors, this poplin dress has a comfy elastic waistline and sweet ruffle details that offset a sexy plunging neckline and flirty short skirt. It's an ideal easy-breezy summer dress.
Get it for $80.
5
Abercrombie & Fitch
A denim shacket
The shacket trend is still going strong, and this soft denim chore coat is a great addition to any wardrobe. Throw it on for an easy, casual look that feels thoughtful and put together. It's also available in a lovely cream hue.
Get it for $99.
6
Abercrombie & Fitch
A pair of straight leg jeans
Dip your toes into the low-rise waters with these '90s-style jeans. They have a frayed hem, come in blue denim or white, and have just enough stretch to be comfortable while still structured. You can get them in extra short, short, regular and long lengths.
Get them for $99.
7
Abercrombie & Fitch
A halter midi dress
Show up to your next fancy dinner or wedding looking like an absolute knockout in this knotted cutout halter dress. It is made with soft luxe crepe fabric that can be dressed up or down depending on the occasion.
Get it for $120.
8
Abercrombie & Fitch
A slim-fit ribbed tank
This versatile tank is made of a soft, elevated sweater-knit fabric with subtle cutout details and a contrasting trim. It's available in three different colors.
Get it for $40.
9
Abercrombie & Fitch
A kicky straw tote
This structured tote bag is perfect for the warm months. Pile it high with beach essentials or take it to your favorite outdoor market. It's roomy enough for all your things and looks great with any color scheme and aesthetic.
Get it for $80.
10
Abercrombie & Fitch
A classic plaid blazer
Available in both light and dark brown plaid, this wool-blend blazer coat will take you from the office to happy hour. It's elegant, has a lovely fit and drape and will never go out of style.
Get it for $200.
