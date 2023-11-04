Abigail Breslin Alleges Aaron Eckhart Was ‘Aggressive’ And ‘Demeaning’ On Set

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Abigail Breslin claimed “Classified” co-star Aaron Eckhart’s aggressive behavior towards her while filming the new thriller left her refusing to be alone with him, revealed a lawsuit filed Thursday in Los Angeles County Superior Court that was obtained by Rolling Stone.

Breslin detailed Eckhart’s behavior to the Screen Actors Guild in a private letter, but her claims were made public Thursday when the film’s production companies sued her for breach of contract — and alleged her “specious” accusations cost them $80,000.

The obtained lawsuit alleged that “the entire production almost ground to a halt when Breslin advised the production of Eckhart’s (allegedly) aggressive, demeaning, and unprofessional behavior, which she insisted placed her at various times in peril.”

Dream Team Studios and WM Holdings, the plaintiffs, stated in the filing: “In order for the production to continue…Breslin refused to be alone in several scenes with Eckhart, and costly accommodations had to be made.”

A publicist for Eckhart did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for comment.

The plaintiffs further noted they are still uncertain if Breslin confronted Eckhart directly but that they knew of the letter in which she was “setting forth her fears and blasting Mr. Eckhart’s behavior.” An on-set producer allegedly investigated her claims at the time.

Identified in the filing only as “Mr. Georgiev,” his “detailed” inquiry concluded there was “no evidence in support of Breslin’s wild, hysterical and imaginary allegations against Eckhart.” The film, while finished, is now facing issues regarding its release.

The plaintiffs claimed in their lawsuit that Breslin is demanding $35,000 “as a condition” of signing her final agreement, which the production companies require her to sign to release the film — and to claim tax credits in Malta, where it was shot.

The producers are thus seeking $80,000 in damages from Breslin.

A representative for Breslin did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for comment but told Rolling Stone that she “is not aware of any action filed against her” and “unequivocally stands by her statement” to the Screen Actors Guild.

Eckhart stars in “Classified” as a CIA hitman whose orders are covertly sent through the titular newspaper section. Things take a turn when his estranged daughter (Breslin) reveals that his boss has been dead for years — and that he’s been killing the wrong people.

