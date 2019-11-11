Disney Heir Shreds Fellow Boomers: 'Sit The F**k Down And Let The Kids Drive'

Abigail Disney, the granddaughter of a Walt Disney Company co-founder, is calling out her fellow Baby Boomers for their reaction to the viral phrase “OK, boomer.”
The phrase has become a statement of derision, one used by younger generations on social media to dismiss complaints and opinions from individuals born between 1946 and 1964. And boomers, for the most part, hate it.
But Disney said they need to get over it:
Disney is the daughter of the late Roy E. Disney, a longtime executive at the company that bears the family name, and granddaughter of Roy O. Disney, older brother of Walt Disney. The Disney brothers founded the company in 1923.
Disney has been a staunch critic of wealth inequality in general and at the company, describing CEO Bob Iger’s salary as “insane.” Earlier this year, she became “livid” after meeting with Disneyland employees. Iger’s paycheck was reportedly more than 1,000 times what the median Disney employee made in 2018.
“I was so livid when I came out of there because, you know, my grandfather taught me to revere these people that take your tickets, that pour your soda,” she told Yahoo. “Those people are much of the recipe for success.”
Disney told the Financial Times in July that she had given away about $70 million over the years.