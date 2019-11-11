Disney Heir Shreds Fellow Boomers: 'Sit The F**k Down And Let The Kids Drive'

Abigail Disney, the granddaughter of a Walt Disney Company co-founder, is calling out her fellow Baby Boomers for their reaction to the viral phrase “OK, boomer.”

The phrase has become a statement of derision, one used by younger generations on social media to dismiss complaints and opinions from individuals born between 1946 and 1964. And boomers, for the most part, hate it.

But Disney said they need to get over it:

1/ Can I just say this about "OK Boomer"? What the hell is wrong with you/us boomers?? When did you get so easily triggered? Face up to the fact that the world is changing fast but you are not. You are old. You are not irrelevant yet. But you are less relevant every day. — Abigail Disney (@abigaildisney) November 10, 2019

2/ And the more often you object to Millenials' understandable resentment toward a generation that has selfishly poisoned their water, blown past every climate warning so they could drive their stupid hummers, and looked away or worse for.... — Abigail Disney (@abigaildisney) November 10, 2019

3/ Sexual, racial and economic injustice, the more you prove their point that you just don't understand anything of value to them. Look, these kids are facing down a rising tide (literally) of changes that threatens everything you and I taught them to hold dear. — Abigail Disney (@abigaildisney) November 10, 2019

4/ Oh, and does anyone remember not trusting anyone over 30??? Good lord I bet half of the nudniks complaining about youth disrespecting them were all over that freight train of prejudice and bad judgment. How about you guys sit the fuck down and let the kids drive. — Abigail Disney (@abigaildisney) November 10, 2019

5/ It's not like you've done such a great job with the time you have had. Get over the idea that all things pass, you are old and you need to let history do what history does: move on. — Abigail Disney (@abigaildisney) November 10, 2019

Disney is the daughter of the late Roy E. Disney, a longtime executive at the company that bears the family name, and granddaughter of Roy O. Disney, older brother of Walt Disney. The Disney brothers founded the company in 1923.

Disney has been a staunch critic of wealth inequality in general and at the company, describing CEO Bob Iger’s salary as “insane.” Earlier this year, she became “livid” after meeting with Disneyland employees. Iger’s paycheck was reportedly more than 1,000 times what the median Disney employee made in 2018.

“I was so livid when I came out of there because, you know, my grandfather taught me to revere these people that take your tickets, that pour your soda,” she told Yahoo. “Those people are much of the recipe for success.”

Disney told the Financial Times in July that she had given away about $70 million over the years.