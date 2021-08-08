Hawley's Aide Lashed For Her 'Concern' About Too Many Masks

As the nation reels due to skyrocketing COVID-19 cases and record hospitalizations, the press secretary for Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) is concerned about too many masks — and too much social distancing.

“The amount of people in DC wearing masks walking outside, alone, incredibly socially distanced from anyone else is concerning,” Abigail Marone complained in a tweet on Sunday.

The nation is currently tallying an average of 100,000 new COVID-19 cases daily, due to the significantly more contagious delta variant of the coronavirus.

Hawley’s home state — where only 41.8% of adults are fully vaccinated — is one of the hardest hit in the country. It’s on track to tally an astonishing 66,000 new cases this month, based on statistics from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, a local Fox News station reported.

Getting vaccinated and continuing to use of masks and be socially distant are strongly urged by health experts to help stem the spread of the deadly disease.

Twitter critics, appalled by Marone’s callous comments, noted that it would be far better to be “concerned” about the dire COVID-19 situation in her boss’s home state.

Missouri is on fire. What concerns you is people wearing masks in DC?https://t.co/dBM0Hv77pn — Corey, House Moderna (@ccradle) August 8, 2021

Why is that "concerning"? Is Josh concerned at all that more than 90,000,000 Americans remain unvaccinated and that hospitals in Missouri are packed with COVID-19 patients again? Is he concerned that Missouri looks like this? pic.twitter.com/zfFm60Jic5 — Usedtobe_JohnRJohnson (@JRobertJohnson4) August 8, 2021

I am more concerned about 3,000 kids being diagnosed with covid in 4 days in Louisiana.



I wear my mask to protect the children and those who can’t get vaccinated for health reasons. — Paige Carita (@carita_paige) August 8, 2021

