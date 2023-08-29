What It’s Like To Have An Abortion At Home

I decided to self-manage when I was looking for appointments at different clinics in the DMV [District of Columbia, Maryland, Virginia area]. A lot of the appointments were a month out and there were a lot of barriers to clinic care. I just wanted to have something where I could do the process on my own time, something that was convenient for me, something that didn’t involve too many people and not going to a place where I might have to interact with protesters. That’s why I decided to self-manage.

When I first found out that I was pregnant, I was actually going through finals. It was right before I finished out the school year. I have three jobs, so I remember going to work still and trying to hide my pregnancy. I also take summer classes. It was just a lot to deal with while working and me not being able to find an appointment; it was a very stressful situation.

I knew I was going to self-manage in Maryland. That’s why I didn’t tell my family back in Kentucky until after the process because I knew that they would want me to come home. Going back to Kentucky was really not an option. There were a few times I thought it would be easier having my family surrounding and supporting me through this process. But then I would be in Kentucky ― and that’s a very different situation compared to being in Maryland. [Kentucky has a near-total abortion ban in effect, although self-managed abortion is not a crime in the state.] I knew I felt more comfortable doing it in my apartment and not having to fly back home.

The first day [after taking mifepristone] was just a regular day; I was even able to go to the grocery store and come back home and relax and watch TV. The next day when I took the miso, it was a completely different day. I wasn’t so relaxed. I remember right after I took them I was laying in bed and I was like, ‘Well, maybe, if I can fall asleep I won’t feel as much of the cramping and everything.’ But I couldn’t get to sleep without having to run to the bathroom. I would come back to my room and lay down and be like, ‘OK this might be the worst few hours of my life.’ But I was in bed, eating soup, and we had prepped everything beforehand, so I had my meals here. I had different soups, different snacks to eat, food with protein in them, and I made sure I had food that also had iron. I had Gatorade and water and hot tea and my heating pad, and I was just checking my temperature every hour to make sure everything was good with that.

After I expelled the pregnancy, I remember having to lie down right after because I was really lightheaded and nauseous. I had to eat something with protein right then and there.

I know everyone’s experiences are different, but for me, it was very emotional. Just knowing that it was all over and everything I had to go through. I didn’t have any regrets about the abortion, but the situation was so hard. I chose, for my own mental health, to try to make it as easy as possible with as little amount of people knowing. That was the best thing for me to do in the moment. For me, I wanted to handle it the way I wanted to handle it. I knew that it was my body and no one else could tell me how to handle it.

There are some people who have this misconception that self-managing isn’t safe. But this is a very safe thing that a lot of us do, and some people don’t understand that. A lot of times you’ve met someone who’s had an abortion, a lot of times you love someone who’s had an abortion ― you just might not be aware of their situation. Everyone’s situation is different. But at the end of the day, we are still people, and our decisions are our decisions to make. I just really love and support people that have gone through the same things that I have, because sometimes it’s not easy depending on your story. I just want people to know that.